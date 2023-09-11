Industry grapevine: Is Dheeraj Sinha joining FCB India?

Publicis Groupe India today announced that Dheeraj Sinha, will be stepping down from his roles of Co-Chief Executive, Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairman, BBH India. After a successful seven years with the Groupe, Sinha is exploring other opportunities. He will be with the Groupe till the end of October and in the coming months, will continue working closely with Rajdeepak Das who leads Leo Burnett India as Co-CEO, in addition to holding the position of Chair, of the Publicis Groupe South Asia Creative Council.

Sinha joined the Groupe as Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett India, and has played multiple roles within the Groupe – from leading Strategy to leading Leo Burnett as Chief Executive Officer in partnership with Rajdeepak Das. Under their leadership, Leo Burnett India has grown tremendously with some of the best and most reputed clients entrusting the agency with their business. It is also home to some of the best talent, strong culture, and most awards across domestic, regional, and global levels. As Chairman of BBH, Sinha has played a pivotal role in strengthening BBH with the new leadership of Himanshu Saxena and Parixit Bhattacharya, a growing roster of top clients, and continuing with the unmatched creative pedigree.

Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, of Publicis Groupe said, “ Thanks to Dheeraj’s leadership, Leo Burnett India is one of the most dynamic agencies and at the very top today. It is a powerhouse of creativity, talent, and pathbreaking advertising that solves for clients’ biggest challenges and unlocks growth while BBH India has been refreshed and put on a firm growth trajectory. After seven years with the company, Dheeraj would like to embark on a new challenge. I thank him for his energy and contribution and wish him the very best in his future endeavours. He will be missed! We will build further on the solid foundation that has been put in place.”

Dheeraj Sinha said, “It’s been a dream run for me at the Publicis Groupe for the last 7 years. Together, we built Leo Burnett to be the No.1 agency in India and No.2 in Asia. I always dreamt of building a large, successful organisation where people came together do the best work of their lifetime. I think we got that feeling on our floors. We won more awards than we could celebrate, we won the biggest pitches, and served the best coffee in town. BBH, Publicis Business and Publicis Health reverbed with the same winning energy. In Raj, I found a partnership that’s forever. Thanks to Anupriya for all her support, my leadership team, all the client partners and everyone in the agencies who walked in everyday to be the best in the world, bar none! I leave with a heavy heart but great confidence that this transformation is forever. I’ll always be cheering for my people who turned me into a leader!”

Rajdeepak Das said, " In partnership with Dheeraj, we have built iconic agency brands that stand for modern purposeful advertising and taken Leo Burnett to the top position. I have really enjoyed my time with Dheeraj who’s dynamic, enterprising, and full of ideas. I wish him nothing but the best for his future endeavours.And hope to build further on the success of our creative agency brands, continuing our new business momentum and carrying on our rich legacy of inspiring, uplifting, very human creative work.”