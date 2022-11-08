Amazon Pay makes every day a little easier, says new ad

Amazon Pay today unveiled the second leg of its digital campaign #AbHarDinHuaAasan to celebrate the way digital payments simplify lives of millions of merchants across the country. Over 5M merchants have now signed up for the Amazon Pay for Business app since its launch. The campaign film portrays day-to-day instances where merchants experience the convenience of Amazon Pay and underscores the simplicity of using payment tools to enable customers to pay anyone, anywhere, effortlessly, and get instant rewards.

Speaking about the campaign, Vikas Bansal, Whole Time Director - Amazon Pay India said, “Our aim is to simplify lives and fulfil aspirations by solving the payments and financial needs of every Indian. We make digital payments trusted, convenient, fast and frictionless, and enable the widest choice of payment options for both our merchants and customers. Our continued focus is to empower SMBs and micro-merchants through payment tools and solutions which help enhance their digital payment experience across multiple customer touchpoints. #AbHarDinHuaAasan is our endeavor to raise awareness and further strengthens the need of adoption of digital payments and encourage every merchant, customer, old or young to transact seamlessly.”

The #AbHarDinHuaAasan campaign film reflects on how business owners experience the ease of payment acceptance amidst the hustle and bustle in their stores and manage their business efficiently. It also shows the ease of credit access via the Amazon Pay ICICI Co-Branded Credit Card that enables its customers to expand their budget instantly. Furthermore, it showcases how local store owners can grow their businesses with the Amazon Pay for Business App through features such as accounts reconciliation and more.

The first part of the #AbHarDinHuaAasan campaign launched in 2021 showcasing the ease of using digital payments post the pandemic and its impact on millions of customers and merchants. The film brought out the convenience, safety and ubiquity of Amazon Pay and how it inspires small and micro business owners to seamlessly start adopting digital payments.

Amazon Pay offers a large set of use-cases ranging from paying utility bills, restaurant bills, and recharges to booking travel tickets, investing in digital gold and automobile insurance, transferring money and much more. Customers can use different payment modes on Amazon Pay, including Amazon Pay Later, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, Amazon Pay Balance, Amazon Pay UPI, and the cashload at doorstep feature to shop and pay seamlessly.

