Times OOH sets up installations at metro stations for Hair & Care’s #KhuleBaalBefikar

India’s largest outdoor Advertising agency, Times OOH recently engaged Mumbai Metro passengers with interactive outdoor installations at Sakinaka and WEH metro stations as a part of #khulebaalbefikar campaign by Hair & Care, a popular skincare brand. The campaign was further amplified with digital ads on the Andheri station video wall and jingle inside the train to reach the masses Link

Aimed at capturing the attention of teenage women Mumbai Metro passengers, the outdoor installation created jointly by Times OOH and MOMS Outdoor to promote Hair & Care Fruit Oils sensed when trains would arrive at the station, and showed the brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor’s hair blowing as if windswept by the moving train.

Manu Vats, Product Head – Traditional, Times OOH said “Our ambition with Hair & Care’s #khulebaalbefikar campaign was to come up with something truly innovative to capture the imagination of the 800,000 daily GenX and millennial Mumbai Metro travellers. Our simple and intriguing Interactive Display uses trigger sensors to catch unaware passengers by surprise in a non-intrusive manner, and has lent to a strong brand recall for Hair & Care’s latest range of Fruit Oils.”

Mumbai Metro is among the most lucrative and potent OOH media properties for advertisers across volume-driven sectors like electronics, fashion and FMCG. Aimed at reducing traffic congestion in the city, and supplement the overcrowded Mumbai Suburban Railway, this rapid transit system is a captive environment to create a deep impression in the minds of the large and primarily regular travelling population spanning some of the widest income segments and age groups.

