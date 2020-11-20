Senco Gold & Diamonds takes the OOH route for Diwali

Considering the festive season an opportune time to connect with the audiences, the jewellery brand advertised on JCDecaux Street Furniture in Delhi

Senco Gold & Diamonds takes the OOH route to communicate with the audiences this festive season.

Dhanteras & Diwali, the most auspicious festivals of India mark the onset of the times when families love to indulge in shopping gifts & ornaments since ages. Considering this an opportune time to connect with the audiences, the jewellery brand advertised on JCDecaux Street Furniture in Delhi.

The demographics of Delhi have always been a mix of people of different age groups & professions, thus giving brands a lucrative market to cater all audiences at once. Senco Gold & Diamonds have chosen strategically located bus queue shelters near their stores which act as the last window of influence for those in a purchasing state of mind. The brand has also chosen a senior & multiple pole mounted mupis across the city to enhance brand recognition & built recall in target audiences minds.

Communicating with vibrant colors & graphics, the creatives on this eye-level media attracts audiences from a distance while spreading festive vibes in the city. The brand unleashes some interesting offers that act as add on for engaging with vehicular & pedestrian traffic.

“We decided to give our brand the right stage post-lockdown & what better than OOH, to capture the audiences during a festival that brings out the shopper in them. Delhi was our prime focus as we wanted to do a campaign that drives people to visit our stores in the city& generate brand awareness. Thus, JCDecaux’s pan Delhi media positioning harmonized with our objective effectively. Advertising near to our outlets in Delhi was possible with JCDecaux’s street furniture which offered us bus queue shelters as per our prerequisites.” Says Mr.Suvankarsen, CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds.

“We are happy to be associated with the prestigious jewelry brand that’s been making its name online as well. With audiences coming out to bring in the festivities, traffic on Delhi streets has only increased ever since lockdown was lifted, thus making brand’s choice of advertising on OOH a perfect move to build a positive perception in receptive minds. JCDecaux Street Furniture in Delhi provides the optimum reach & visibility for a brand’s campaign success. Says Raheel Amjad, Deputy MD, India.