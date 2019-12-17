OOH is a medium that can drive impact like no other: Rachana Lokhande

Rachana Lokhande is currently the Co-CEO of Kinetic India (WPP Entity) and comes with a rich experience of 16 years in end-to-end business operations and retention. Acknowledged as the first woman CEO in the Out-Of-Home industry under 40 (South and South East Asia), it's been Rachana's forte to drive large scale revenue and profit gains, improving organizational performances through investments as well as account management.

e4m spoke to Rachana Lokhande, Co-CEO, Kinetic India on the growth of the OOH agency over the years, the challenges faced OOH Players and trends for the coming year.

Edited excerpts below

The growth of the agency to date

We have been catering to top-notch clientele while delivering best in class innovations. From beginning as a new player in the OOH space to evolving into a tech-savvy agency, we have indeed come a long way as an agency.

Brands that have garnered a huge impact due to Kinetic

Right from micro-planning OOH ads for Pantaloons, to building festive brand calendars for Mondelez, the list is vast. There’s Ford, Vodafone, and Google as well that have benefitted through our innovative campaigning. However, a prominent execution was the OOH plus mobile campaign for Manyavar where we geo-tagged all the prime sites. The details of the audience coming through were analysed through real-time data. By identifying the particular audience going to the same stores, we then retargeted them on mobile. This increased the overall traction as well as the footfall.

A key challenge that OOH players face

One of the biggest challenges that OOH agencies face is commoditization. Our industry lacks a system for unified measurement. The medium gets compared on pricing instead of on its strategic inputs. Globally, the way people look at OOH is different. They believe that Digital and OOH are the two mediums that will definitely grow.

While it is a specialized field, the medium is still planned in the silo. This essentially comes from an understanding when larger brands do have complete media planning mandate with large media agencies, for OOH, brands still go through a procurement driven process and multi-agency empanelment. The medium is still analysed only on price point by many brands. This creates a perception that OOH as a medium is not yet strategy centric.

The growth of DOOH in India and the work Kinetic is doing in that space

Currently, the industry is witnessing growth in a controlled environment and spaces such as malls, airports, metros, railway stations, and bus terminals. The medium requires a lot of investment and is, therefore, becoming centralised. Brands are now realising the value of the tech and the concepts behind it all. The government too is striving to boost infrastructure, especially in the metro connectivity.

We as an agency have been facilitating and educating our partners while working closely with Xaxis (the programmatic arm of Group M) to build sustainable programmatic platforms. It shows immense scope to grow, provided we don’t commoditize it. By getting into strategy and location-driven planning rather than media partner-driven planning, we would see new trends in the DOOH space.

In recent years, OTT has risen as a consistent player investing in the OOH space, followed by real estate and retail. Policies are in the process of being framed but regulations are not yet passed to bring DOOH on the roadside. Recently, we executed a campaign for SKORE condoms in the DOOH space where we took mediums at bars, pubs, and restaurants during a particular time. That gave us the opportunity to customise the creativity in the ad campaign and we could screen the ads with multiple creatives, without worrying about when the audience would be active.

An integral aspect is that DOOH is easy to connect with mobile. This gives us an opportunity to create more interactive and engaging campaigns, depending on where the consumer is and re-targeting the same consumers to gather more profitability.

A trend that OOH players need to keep in mind for the year 2020?

Building a value proposition! OOH can drive impact like no other because it has the advantage of size benefit and mass outreach. It can be localised to a particular location and the creatives can be changed. When we executed the last Google maps campaign, we installed 900 creatives across 900 locations