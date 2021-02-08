Moving Walls announces appointments of Charranjeet Singh Arora, Sujit Banerjee & Heng Aw

Ex CEO of Kinetic Worldwide Charranjeet Singh Arora has joined Moving Walls in his new role as Business Development Director.

Commenting on his appointment, Arora stated, “2020 was a challenging year for everyone due to the pandemic. I’ve decided to move back to Jakarta to be closer to my family. The opportunity has now arrived to assume my new role in Moving Walls, where I look forward to working with the high-performing team here to revolutionise demand automation of OOH in the region.”

With over 25 years of industry experience in Media, OOH and Radio, CJ has held multiple roles across organisations within the Indian media landscape. He spent close to 4 years in Kinetic, playing a key role in the organisation ensuring value for brands and optimum delivery, while in the past, he was associated with Star Group, Sahara Media, Rapport Worldwide, Lintas Media Group, News Crop, and Reliance Entertainment amongst a few. He has also been a part of media agencies like Interpublic Group and Dentsu Aegis Network.

“It’s really good to see the way things have started shaping up globally post-pandemic and I’ve seen clients and agencies moving to more tangible discussions. They are discussing data and consumer details before committing any investments. OOH globally is slowly moving towards having a common data currency on measurement. What I feel is that we are going to add more relevant information in the OOH industry to help brands and agencies build more tangible discussions and grow this business in the region from a long term perspective.” he adds.

Founder and Group CEO of Moving Walls, Srikanth Ramachandran shares his comments “Indonesia has been one of the best-performing markets for us in 2020. Meanwhile, CJ, who has been one of the captains in the Industry OOH industry, relocated to Jakarta. We found the combination irresistible. In his new role, CJ will work with leading agencies and advertisers to make OOH media more accountable and deliver business results.”

Sujit Banerjee Will Drive The Business Demand For India

Former Director and CEO of Ex Ecosys, Sujit Banerjee joins Moving Walls as Head of Demand to lead the Mumbai office.

Sujit’s will lead the task of establishing new relationships with clients while bringing alive the true Moving Walls experience at every touchpoint while constructing deeper connections with advertisers and media agencies. He will be working closely with Srikanth Ramachandran, Founder and Group CEO of Moving Walls, to drive the brand into the next phase of growth.

Having more than 20 years of experience in the OOH profession, Sujit has led Ecosys OOH for 5 years. Under his guidance and leadership, the agency has grown tenfold and has emerged as one of the fastest-growing agencies with numerous well-known clients like Audi, Renault, Acer, Fiat, Jeep, Ola and Jockey. Prior to that, Sujit worked as Vice President of Posterscope Group. Also, he had headed India operations for Capital World Media Services Pvt Ltd.

Speaking about the appointment, “Moving Walls is one of the fastest-growing companies to deploy automation technologies and programmatic in the industry. I look forward to being part of this digital transformation in the Indian landscape. I am happy to be part of Moving Walls and look forward to contributing positively to the growth story that is Moving Walls is crafting for itself” says Sujit.

“Sujit brings a unique combination of market, industry and entrepreneurial experience to bring a change in the Industry. As we emerge and exit from the impact of Covid-19, the OOH industry is set to rebound and grow rapidly. I believe that Sujit's experience will help us establish OOH with the same measurability and automation seen in the digital internet advertising industry,” comments Srikanth.

While Heng Aw Heads The Growth Of Emerging Markets

Ex Regional Executive Director, Asia Pacific, of Worldwide Partners Inc to reel in new opportunities for Moving Walls in emerging markets with an initial focus on Asia-Pacific.

Heng brings combined experiences from both the advertiser and agency sides of the business, as well as his three years with Nielsen. His initial focus will be to grow Moving Walls business in Asia-Pacific, a region he has been covering since 1996; first with Novartis (Consumer Health Division) and for the last 12 years with Worldwide Partners, the global network of independent communications agencies.

Heng shares “Moving Walls presents an incredible opportunity for me to apply my broad business, agency and media knowledge on a global scale. Now, at these times the industry is in, we are under significant pressure to rethink how-to, and more importantly, why we do what we do. Moving Walls’ approach to the industry has been ahead of the market for several years and day by day is gaining relevancy. I look forward to working with the team to build a new approach to planning and be instrumental in forging new relationships and development across newer regions.”

“Heng is no stranger to Moving Walls and has been an early believer of Moving Walls' vision to bring accountability to OOH media. As Moving Walls audiences data becomes a standard across multiple markets in Asia, I believe that Heng's collaborative approach will help us establish the Asian Outernet,” says Srikanth.

