Sujit Banerjee to join Moving Walls as Head-Demand India

Former Director & CEO of Ecosys OOH, Banerjee will start his stint with Moving Walls on February 1

Sujit Banerjee, former Director & CEO of the Publicis Media-owned OOH organization Ecosys OOH, has been appointed as Head-Demand India at Moving Walls.

He will be taking up his new role on February 1, 2021.

Banerjee had put down his papers from Ecosys OOH in October 2020, after serving the company since 2015. At Ecosys OOH, Banerjee provided OOH solutions to prominent brands like Audi, Renault, Fiat, Jeep, Acer, Ola, and Jockey.

Talking about his new assignment Banerjee told e4m, “Moving Walls is the future-facing data analytics company way ahead of the competition. I look forward to partnering with the agency and providing almost real-time solutions in the OOH space for the clients. I am very optimistic for a long tenure and bring about a real change in the industry as a whole with the myriad of products that Moving Walls offers.”

Moving Walls is known for providing brands, agencies, and media owners with OOH buying, planning, and measurement technology solutions. It is an International OOH solutions company with offices based in Indonesia, India, the USA, Malaysia, and Singapore.

In the past, Banerjee has worked for OOH companies like Hyperspace (Posterscope Group), Portland Outdoor, Outdoor Advertising Professionals Pvt Ltd, and Madison Outdoor Media Solutions.

