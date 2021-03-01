How can OOH charter an effective omnichannel gameplan?

The goal of every marketing campaign is to lead the consumer to the last-mile purchase. With an omni-channel approach, the consumer is effectively and consistently targeted with brand awareness on different mediums. As data is being used more prominently in OOH and DOOH creatives, the medium has become an important part of marketers’ omnichannel journey. Consumers, while purchasing a product or availing a service, will see an OOH ad and then later switch to another channel, for instance a mobile phone. With the same consistent branded message on the mobile phone, the customers will then be automatically reminded of the billboard ad message seen earlier.

So, where does OOH fit in the omnichannel journey? For one, it drives efficiency and purchase intent with OOH + social media in optimizing multiple touchpoints. This is done by integrating offline OOH and online social media platforms. With this social media integration, effective OOH ads are curated which results in active online call-to-action behaviour among the target audiences.

Significance of integrating OOH in the omnichannel journey



According to Sujit Banerjee, Head-Demand India, Moving Walls, having an omnichannel approach in mind is essential for any marketing effort. He explains, “Omnichannel can no longer be debated in a world where audiences interact with brands across a range of online and offline platforms in a very fluid manner. Advocates of OOH need to understand and place emphasis on the priming role this medium plays. Even today, consumers spend a significant amount of time outside their homes and come into contact with OOH media across multiple venue types. Marketers should strive to measure the potential of these OOH exposures so that the strategy through other channels like digital or social is designed to capitalize on audiences who have already been primed in the offline world.”

Gulab Patil, Founder, and CEO, Lemma shares, “Omnichannel strategies in the modern marketing mix is the default approach that every marketer must take. OOH solutions have evolved to an extent wherein technology platforms and data inputs help structure such unified consumer experiences from brick and mortar to online browsing. Such experiences are critical. Brands that offer seamless and integrated communication are often perceived as modern and one that cares about the consumer journey and convenience. Hence, it is of prime importance that brands acknowledge this and look for ways that enable them to develop such integrated solutions, with OOH.”

Upinder Singh, Project Director, Edge1 OOH Software stated, “Brands across categories are shifting their marketing dollars to invest in OOH and DOOH advertising. Then, they combine that with hyperlocal mobile campaigns cut through the noise. Today, consumers have access to more varied touchpoints and more information than ever before, so brands need to develop a fluid, omnichannel communications strategy to reach consumers. An omnichannel approach is about plotting the entire customer journey and delivering an integrated experience, no matter how many devices your customer uses. The truth seems to be that the more channels you work with, the higher your potential revenue becomes.”

Call-to-Action at the last-mile purchase point

Patil remarked, “DOOH gives brands the extra mileage with dynamic ads and data enriched ad serving. Using data brands can focus on how and where to communicate and once the user is exposed to a DOOH communication the information can be used prolonged on mobile devices through retargeting. This entire experience can be enhanced further by serving ads based on the identified audience persona and thereby driving better ad engagement.”

Sharing his perspective Singh commented, “Integrating OOH as part of the omnichannel ecosystem allows marketers to tag consumers who have been exposed to a specific ad and later deliver contextually relevant messages to drive consumers down the purchase funnel. Location activation, for example, allows marketers to identify the past exposure and real-world behaviour of their target audiences at a particular location. As they clearly define their target audiences, marketers can deliver relevant ad messages to social media or emails of the defined target audiences. This effort will maximize both the digital and physical experiences of the customer’s journey.”

OOH-omnichannel testimonies



Talking about the work done at his agency, Banerjee shared, “At Moving Walls, we believe that the small screens (smartphones) are a natural extension to the large screens (OOH media). Our technology allows for the synchronizing of messages across both channels. Even for static billboards, we provide brands with a way to activate mobile advertising against audience lists who have been seen visiting the billboard locations when the campaign was running. We have successfully run such campaigns for BMW, Muthoot, Pharmeasy with our partner agencies, in the recent past.”



Sharing his background knowledge with omnichannel Patil stated, “We have worked with a couple of brands and enabled them to deploy omnichannel brand experiences. We’ve used concepts of parallel branding wherein using geo-fencing we’ve deployed campaigns on DOOH screens while the brand simultaneously ran a mobile campaign on the phones within the geo-fenced area. We’ve also done a campaign in retail stores wherein multiple screens were used to influence the consumer by greeting them with an ad on the video wall at the entrance, then again when walking through the store, and the final ad when they were waiting in line for billing. Each exposure served the purpose and influenced the consumer to an extent where we saw an uplift in sales.”

