Charanjeet Singh Arora joins Moving Walls as Director, Business Development

Arora had quit from his post as Co-CEO of Kinetic India in September last year

Charanjeet Singh Arora, who was formerly the Co-CEO of Kinetic India, has joined Moving Walls as Director of Business Development.

Arora had quit from his post in September last year. e4m has reached out to Moving Walls and is yet to get a response.

Back then, when e4m had reached out to him, Arora had spoken of plans to relocate to Indonesia “We all know what the market situation is like at the moment due to COVID, so as of now, I do not have anything in hand. Since the time the pandemic has started, I’ve been staying alone in Gurgaon and at the earliest opportunity I’ll be moving to Indonesia where my family is.”

He has held multiple roles across organizations within the Indian media landscape. With more than 25 years of experience, the media specialist had been in the past associated with Star Group, Sahara Media, Lintas Media Group, BCCL, and Reliance Entertainment. He has also been an integral part of media agencies like the Interpublic Group and Dentsu Aegis Network.