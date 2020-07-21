Lemma & Elevision execute first-ever programmatic DOOH campaign in Dubai for Microsoft

Lemma along with Elevision Media launched the first programmatic DOOH campaign in Dubai for Microsoft’s Azure’s “Global cloud. Local presence” brand message.

A strategic partnership that utilized Elevision’s premium network of large format digital screens & Lemma’s programmatic DOOH platform sought to increase relevant exposures through targeted impressions & dynamic ads rendered on 36 large format screens across Dubai’s premier business district – Dubai International Financial Centre.

Using programmatic technology layered with data-enabled targeting decision; the campaign attained higher OTS (opportunity to see) by delivering the ad at the right time to the right set of people. Exposures to ads took place only when the footfall volume was dense, thereby ensuring maximum relevant audience reach for the campaign.

Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO at Lemma, “Programmatic technology in OOH is certainly a game-changer & advertisers & screen owners who move fast will experience the first-mover advantage. This campaign with Microsoft, along with Elevision, displays the unison of data, technology and DOOH screens, highlighting the process efficiencies, optimized spends & improved ROI that can be obtained with simple integration of Programmatic DOOH as a part of OOH solutions. As pioneers, we’ve consistently delivered campaigns across many countries & are excited about our new beginnings in the Middle East. ”

Eamon Sallam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Elevision Media said “It was an exciting campaign to be a part of and we were thrilled to have a chance to deploy our programmatic platform for a world-class client such as Microsoft. Content is king in our business, and with the help of the team at Lemma we were able to deliver dynamic, contextual content to a premium audience in the DIFC. Lemma’s platform enabled our client to better segment their audience, optimise their budget and helped to deliver great results using Elevision’s assets.”