Google unveils OOH campaign along with Talented & The New Thing

Every marketer wants his campaign to reach as many consumers as possible. And in Mumbai, local railway stations are undoubtedly one of the best places to connect with lakhs of people who commute every day using trains. In an attempt to make the most of these thriving spots with the help of newer technologies, as many as 27 LED OOH installations have been put up across 13 stations on the Western line.

The installations have been put up by M&A Innovation. Talking about the project, directors of the company Anuj Kanakia and Mustafa Patanwala said they wanted to do something different with OOH so came up with the project.

“Even though OOH has existed for so many years, there had been nothing that made it different. The first thought was how do we make it different and how do we bring in the differentiation… so we thought about the LED.”

“With this, advertisers will be able to make targeted campaigns. For example, during the timings of ladies’ special trains, they can play women-centric campaigns. Similarly, there are hours when college students commute, or working professionals travel. Also, cricket world cup is around the corner and we are trying to get the live match telecasted which will eventually help advertisers to gain a wider audience,” said Kanakia.

Speaking about the technology which will enable the OOH to be visible in day time also, he shared, “We have used P3 modules, which have been used for the first time in India in OOH. OOH industry has used beyond P4 to P10 and P3 has got the highest brightness in the daytime also.”

The installations have started functioning from July 1, 2023. As of now, the installation runs ads for six brands for 60 seconds for a span of 14 hours in a day, totalling up to 840 slots a day, per ad.

“An average person spends around 3-5 minutes on the station while waiting for the train and no other medium guarantees such undivided attention. Amazon Mini TV, Kotak Bank, Bandhan Mutual Funds and Burger King are the brands that have already collaborated. Some start-ups have also come onboard,” Kanakia shared.

The agency had to apply for railway tenders for the installations and the cost of the entire project is between Rs 1 Cr and Rs 3 Cr.

Asked about covering more stations, he said, “We are trying to be at the places where the popular trains will come. One of our clients is planning to collaborate with us to expand in the northern region.”

When asked about the measurement and the impact of this media vehicle, Kanakia said, “This is the first time that we are using a CCTV wherein it is monitored. It enables us to gauge the impact to see how people are really behaving with the unit.” He added that it will be easier and transparent for the advertiser and they will experiment with the medium.

Speaking about the future of OOH, Kanakia said, “In future, everyone will be adapting to digital. But it will be helpful depending on how impactful or relevant it is for the brand.”