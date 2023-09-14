Google unveils OOH campaign along with Talented & The New Thing
The OOH campaign 'Yeh kisne dhoonda?', seen across Delhi and Mumbai, features amusing questions asked by users on the search engine
Google has unveiled a quirky OOH campaign in collaboration with Talented and the newly launched The New Thing.
The campaign, seen across Delhi and Mumbai, features amusing questions asked by users on the search engine.
The campaign 'Yeh kisne dhoonda?' took some of the trending topics and turned them into searches by people like ‘rasode mein kaun tha’ or ‘what is the meaning of PHAT or LMAO’.
While we are still waiting for an official statement by the team on this campaign, here's how the agency is celebrating the work on LinkedIn -
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/probableena_if-there-is-one-ubiquitous-piece-of-technology-activity-7107764347128479745-MDwc?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop
Other social media users also shared it on their feed -
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/rahulsing-rajput_extrainningswithads-advertising-marketing-activity-7107565796595310592-mMcy?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7107776124868317184?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/kulle-praveen-06623919_yeh-kisne-dhoonda-google-new-campaign-activity-7107968448386797568-v_30?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/neilsdsouza_google-search-outdoor-activity-7107566067429851136-63jx?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pamela Anderson asks arriving G20 world leaders to go vegan to combat climate catastrophe
The billboard has been put up by PETA at Indira Gandhi International Airport
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 4, 2023 7:05 PM | 2 min read
“Too Hot?” says Hollywood hottie Pamela Anderson on a billboard that no one arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport can miss – courtesy of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India – drawing attention to the role of animal agriculture in the global climate catastrophe marked by high temperatures, droughts, and floods, among other disasters and advising them that going vegan is the answer. In recent months, Delhi has experienced unusually high temperatures, nearing 50°C.
"The facts are in: the production of meat and dairy, including curd and cheese, accounts for about 60% of all food-related greenhouse gas emissions, making it a major contributor to climate change. Scientists agree with the Hollywood star (who once appeared on Big Boss) that going vegan is the single most effective thing anyone can do to help save the planet – and world leaders should be leading the change. Anderson and PETA India hope G20 member countries will commit to fighting climate change with diet change by urging their residents to eat responsibly by eating vegan," read a press release.
"Researchers at the University of Oxford found that not consuming meat and dairy can reduce an individual’s carbon footprint from food by up to 73% and that a global switch to vegan eating could save up to 8 million human lives by 2050, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by two-thirds, and lead to healthcare-related savings. Researchers have estimated that it could also avoid climate-related damages of US$1.5 trillion.
Eating vegan spares animals immense suffering, including in the dairy industry, in which calves are torn away from their beloved mother cows so that the milk meant for them can be sold to humans, and such cruelty is the norm – even in India, land of ahimsa.
Globally, an estimated 92.2 billion land animals alone are slaughtered every year, and most of them are raised in severe confinement. Chickens exploited for their eggs are kept in cages so small they can’t spread their wings, male piglets and others are castrated without painkillers, and fish are yanked out of the water and crushed, suffocated, or cut open and gutted, all while they’re fully conscious," the release added.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Welspun launches national 3D campaign for its quick-dry range of towels
The campaign has been launched across various out-of-home media outlets in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Cochin and other metro cities
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 4, 2023 10:24 AM | 2 min read
Welspun has launched a fresh and innovative national 3D campaign for its new Quick Dry Towels. The collection has the tagline - Jaldi Sukhe, Jaldi Sukhaye - and is aimed at today's aspiring Indians seeking value and quality. The national campaign has been launched across various out-of-home media outlets in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Cochin and other metro cities.
The creative 3D by OAP highlights the quick and efficient drying process by positioning a fan behind the towels to attract the attention of the 'on-the-go' consumer. Welspun, known for its inventive thinking, highlights numerous crucial components through its 3D visualizations. Instead of the traditional drying procedure of being placed either indoors or outdoors, the creative showcases the blue backdrop rays emerging from the fan to create an efficient drying process. The branding 'quick dry' is applied on the fan, aesthetically illustrating the underlying technology. Heat waves connected on both sides of the fan are additional features to demonstrate how quickly the towel material dries.
Manjari Upadhye, CEO, Welspun Domestic Business said, “Quick Dry is a unique feature that Welspun towels offer, and it was important that the outdoor creative brought alive that benefit in a simple and attention-catching way. OAP has brought this alive well, and we believe this campaign would make the brand memorable in the consumers’ minds”
Finally, James Varghese, COO-BTL, OAP, India’s leading out of Home Media Specialist stated, "The idea behind the campaign was to push our creative boundaries and bring out choice and value. The innovative phrase 'Jaldi Sukhe..Jaldi Sukhaye' caters to today's consumers searching for quick cures even in home décor, and we want to carve out a position in that competitive field."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Myntra launches outdoor campaign for FWD with tongue-in-cheek campaign
The campaign has been conceptualised by Ideas Farm
By exchange4media Desk | Aug 30, 2023 1:12 PM | 1 min read
Myntra has unveiled its outdoor campaign #SpotItGetIt in collaboration with Ideas Farm to celebrate FWD.
This strategic initiative builds upon the recent film starring Myntra's brand ambassadors, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.
Jetesh Menon, Creative Head, Ideas Farm, said, "We wanted the OOH to be unconventional, just like the film. To put the spotlight solely on the fashion available on the platform, we added a playful twist. The outdoor campaign therefore has an irreverent tone to get the audience's attention. It coaxes them to get the trends available on the app and evokes a sense of curiosity with the copy and visual treatment."
Priyanka Dey, Business & Strategy Head at Ideas Farm, emphasized, "Our collaboration with Myntra for the #SpotItGetIt campaign transcends conventional marketing. It's about crafting an experience, igniting conversations, and inspiring fashion enthusiasts to embrace the styles they adore."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sony Marathi partners with Posterscope India for new show
The campaign, conceptualized and executed by Posterscope, leverages Kaali-Peeli autos to promote ‘Rani Mi Honar’
By exchange4media Desk | Aug 30, 2023 12:33 PM | 2 min read
Sony Marathi has partnered with Posterscope to launch a campaign for its latest show titled ‘Rani Mi Honar’. The campaign aims to create awareness around the show using unconventional methods.
The campaign conceptualized and executed by Posterscope, the OOH specialist agency from dentsu India, employed a captivating yet impactful strategy that leverages the iconic Kaali Peeli autos. These autos, painted in a vibrant Rani pink hue, took to the streets of Thane in Mumbai, marking the commencement of the show's launch. However, the true showstopper was not just the colour itself; the auto was adorned with a larger-than-life tiara. The campaign also saw the participation of female auto drivers from Thane, adding a unique twist to this transit-based promotion.
The pink autos offered complimentary rides to women across the city, tirelessly operating for 21 hours and traversing approximately 425km. High-traffic areas in Thane and target-centric locations such as Viviana Mall, Lodha Paradise, Ram Maruti Road, Upvan Ganesh Mandir, Talao Paali, Majhiwada, Panch Pakhadi, and more, were skillfully covered, effectively generating buzz and piquing the curiosity of onlookers.
The campaign captivated the audience, encouraging them to actively engage and share images on their social media platforms. Participants who engaged were treated to complimentary nail art services, effectively promoting the show's theme and the role of the lead actor. Additionally, they were presented with branded bindi packs, an accessory that enhances a woman's beauty. The show's cast members also joined the procession, taking rides in the pink autos, which further fueled online discussions. Moreover, numerous influencers and digital content creators in Thane enthusiastically contributed to the amplification of the campaign's impact.
Commenting on the campaign, Sainath Pai, Marketing Head, Sony Marathi said, “Our fictional narratives are characterized by their uniqueness and progressiveness. Similarly, we are committed to conveying our messages to viewers through unforgettable and delightful methods in our launch marketing campaigns. The goal was to rekindle the aspirations of countless women commuters, making them feel exceptional and empowering them to reclaim their own lives. This sentiment deeply aligns with the essence of our show 'Rani Mi Honar'.”
Imtiyaz Vilatra, Managing Director, Posterscope added, "In an era where grabbing attention is a challenge, embracing innovation becomes the key to breaking free from the ordinary and capturing the spotlight. At Posterscope, our objective is to infuse campaigns with remarkable innovative elements, ensuring they remain etched in the memory of both the brand and its audience. I firmly affirm that Sony Marathi's 'Rikshaw Rani' campaign painted the city with an aura of excitement."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dentsu India lauds ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 success with DOOH campaign
The hoardings have been strategically located across five key locations in Mumbai -- Juhu, Bandra, Worli, Lower Parel & Dadar
By exchange4media Desk | Aug 28, 2023 2:20 PM | 1 min read
Dentsu India congratulated the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.
To mark this unanimous victory, the network launched a DOOH (Digital-Out-Of-Home) campaign across Mumbai, expressing its heartfelt respect and support for ISRO.
Chandrayaan-3's spectacular landing marks a significant milestone for India's space program, showcasing the country's technological prowess and determination to push the boundaries of space exploration. Designed and executed by Posterscope India - dentsu’s OOH specialist agency, each digital hoarding carried a congratulatory note from dentsu to celebrate this humungous success.
The hoardings, strategically located across five key locations in Mumbai (Juhu, Bandra, Worli, Lower Parel & Dadar), featured striking visuals to capture the essence of Chandrayaan-3's mission and landing - allowing Mumbaikars to share in the joy of ISRO's accomplishment while passing through the bustling cityscape
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
LED installations at 13 Mumbai local railway stations light up OOH media
The installations have been put up on the Western line
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 18, 2023 7:43 PM | 3 min read
Every marketer wants his campaign to reach as many consumers as possible. And in Mumbai, local railway stations are undoubtedly one of the best places to connect with lakhs of people who commute every day using trains. In an attempt to make the most of these thriving spots with the help of newer technologies, as many as 27 LED OOH installations have been put up across 13 stations on the Western line.
The installations have been put up by M&A Innovation. Talking about the project, directors of the company Anuj Kanakia and Mustafa Patanwala said they wanted to do something different with OOH so came up with the project.
“Even though OOH has existed for so many years, there had been nothing that made it different. The first thought was how do we make it different and how do we bring in the differentiation… so we thought about the LED.”
“With this, advertisers will be able to make targeted campaigns. For example, during the timings of ladies’ special trains, they can play women-centric campaigns. Similarly, there are hours when college students commute, or working professionals travel. Also, cricket world cup is around the corner and we are trying to get the live match telecasted which will eventually help advertisers to gain a wider audience,” said Kanakia.
Speaking about the technology which will enable the OOH to be visible in day time also, he shared, “We have used P3 modules, which have been used for the first time in India in OOH. OOH industry has used beyond P4 to P10 and P3 has got the highest brightness in the daytime also.”
The installations have started functioning from July 1, 2023. As of now, the installation runs ads for six brands for 60 seconds for a span of 14 hours in a day, totalling up to 840 slots a day, per ad.
“An average person spends around 3-5 minutes on the station while waiting for the train and no other medium guarantees such undivided attention. Amazon Mini TV, Kotak Bank, Bandhan Mutual Funds and Burger King are the brands that have already collaborated. Some start-ups have also come onboard,” Kanakia shared.
The agency had to apply for railway tenders for the installations and the cost of the entire project is between Rs 1 Cr and Rs 3 Cr.
Asked about covering more stations, he said, “We are trying to be at the places where the popular trains will come. One of our clients is planning to collaborate with us to expand in the northern region.”
When asked about the measurement and the impact of this media vehicle, Kanakia said, “This is the first time that we are using a CCTV wherein it is monitored. It enables us to gauge the impact to see how people are really behaving with the unit.” He added that it will be easier and transparent for the advertiser and they will experiment with the medium.
Speaking about the future of OOH, Kanakia said, “In future, everyone will be adapting to digital. But it will be helpful depending on how impactful or relevant it is for the brand.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Who's the new Cadbury girl?
Cadbury India has roped in Shreya Pujari, creator-cum-actor, for its OOH ads
By exchange4media Desk | Aug 10, 2023 12:34 PM | 1 min read
Cadbury India has teamed up with Shreya Pujari, creator-cum-actor, for its new OOH advertising.
As Shreya's face shows up on billboards around the city, it's like Cadbury saying they want to make people happy and cheerful.
This partnership blends their personalities to make people smile and think in a cheerful way.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube