Cheil India & Platinum Outdoor come up with innovative OOH campaign for Samsung

Cheil India in association with Platinum Outdoor has executed an innovative out-of-home campaign for Samsung’s new Split ACs with WindFree technology.

The new technology, which is the highlight of this innovation, delivers powerful yet gentle cooling with 23,000 micro holes. Following a two-year pandemic-mandated lockdown, the objective of the activity was to capitalize on bringing out the best through OOH innovation and a huge revival of outdoor commute by placing large hoardings and branding at high traffic areas. The idea of driving massive visibility and reach for the brand this summer comes out really well through this flawlessly planned campaign by Cheil India.

The campaign covers four cities across India, including Jaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. Samsung's bright and eye-catching billboards have been placed in prominent, high-traffic locations in each city, targeting high footfall locations and commuter areas.



To creatively impact consumers, a large-scale backlit cut-out of an AC was executed with a magnifying lens that magnifies the micro holes in the AC. The magnifying lens and AC were both backlit. "Samsung WindFree powerful gentle cooling" was highlighted with acrylic letters. With the use of blue ice as a backdrop in the creatives, the campaign intended to depict a cool environment because of the ACs.

Samsung’s extensive one-month campaign includes bright, LED-lit creatives visible on highways.

Ankur Kapoor, Product Marketing Head, AC business, Samsung, said, “Our latest range of premium WindFree™ air conditioners addresses consumers' evolved home cooling needs and works efficiently by dispersing cool air through 23,000 micro holes. The new line-up is designed to give highest level of comfort by creating a still air environment, along with powerful cooling. We used innovative out of home hoardings to create awareness in key markets and it enabled us to connect with the right target audience for this product range.”

Durba Mandal, (Head – OOH Business), Cheil India said, “At Cheil India, we believe in creating both value and impact for Samsung with our focused planning approach. The brief from Samsung for its brand-new Split ACs with WindFree technology was very precise, i.e. to use the OOH format innovatively and highlight the technology feature of the newly launched range and I am glad we carried out the campaign flawlessly.”

Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor and MRP said, “We have been collaborating with Cheil for Samsung for over a decade now. It has always been our endeavor to create great work for our clients both on creative and planning using our Madison proprietary tools for sharper targeting. We are extremely happy to see our idea of bringing alive the various aspects of Samsung’s split AC with wind free technology on strategically located billboards.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)