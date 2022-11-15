Athlete representation firm ENGN launches OOH campaign with top athletes

ENGN, a Mumbai-based athlete representation company, has launched an OOH campaign showcasing their line-up of top Indian female athletes and the brand ambassador Esha Deol.

The campaign will feature ENGN athletes Olympian swimmer Maana Patel, Anisha Aswal, Nithyashree Ananda, Lakshmi GM, Shivani Soam and Anoli Shah.

The Campaign ‘I am my own ENGN’ reflects the philosophy of empowerment and self-belief. ENGN’s hoardings are up in Andheri Link Road and will be seen all over Mumbai at prime OOH locations like Vile Parle & Breach Candy.

Megha Desai, Co-Founder, ENGN, says, “ENGN was founded with an aim to empower women athletes to hone their sport, provide them access to best training facilities, coaches, nutrition and anything else they may require. We have been working towards our mission for over a year now and we are super proud of the athletes we represent. ‘I am my own ENGN’ embodies the brand’s core belief – that of strength, confidence, drive and grit which not only do these girls display but also inspire other young girls with.”

Commenting on the campaign, Esha Deol, Brand Ambassador, ENGN, says, “I already knew about the athletes when I came on board on ENGN but meeting them and getting to know them was a completely different experience. I am just amazed by the sheer hard work, determination & belief that these girls have. These girls are our nation’s pride & it’s an honour to share the frame with them. Being a sports lover myself, I hope we not only encourage these girls but also actively cheer for them.”

The campaign aims to focus on strength, confidence, drive and grit reflecting the motto of the brand in supporting young talents and providing them with support to achieve significant milestones and bring accolades for the nation, the company said.

