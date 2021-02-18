AdInMo partners with Lemma connecting DOOH advertisers with mobile gaming audiences

Partnership extends Lemma’s online Digital Out Of Home network into mobile games and boosts AdInMo’s reach in key Asian gaming market

AdInMo, the InGamePlay™ brand advertising platform, today announced a partnership with Lemma , programmatic Digital Out of Home Network (DOOH).

The integration of the two platforms extends the reach of Lemma’s international network of DOOH screens into mobile games. It creates a new ad category through which Lemma’s brand advertiser clients can programmatically target premium gaming audiences across all game genres, through non-intrusive in-game brand ads.

The deal further increases demand for AdInMo’s rapidly growing InGamePlay™ inventory, particularly in key mobile gaming market Asia leveraging Lemma’s well-established regional footprint.

InGamePlay brand ads blend seamlessly with the gameplay and enable advertisers to target diverse audiences with an authentic brand experience. AdInMo’s placements typically achieve 3X higher brand recall rates than other in-game formats delivering significant brand uplift with a campaign seen on average 20-30 times during a single gameplay session.

Kristan Rivers, CEO & Co-Founder of AdInMo said: “Mobile games are played by over a third of the world’s population, offering advertisers unrivalled access to high-value millennial and Gen-Z audiences. It makes total sense for digital ad exchanges to feature InGame Advertising as a new media channel to enable their brand customers to access the unparalleled reach and diversity of mobile gaming audiences.

“That’s why we’re extremely excited to be partnering with Lemma. InGamePlay brand ads are like digital billboards in mobile games and brands that already embrace digital media will be able to immediately extend their reach.”

Gulab Patil, Founder and CEO, Lemma, added: “Marketers today are excessively focused on winning audience attention and in this regard are developing strategies that enable them to be present at multiple crucial touchpoints through a single platform. Our partnership with AdInMo is an attempt to offer advertisers easy access to multi-screen audiences across DOOH as well as the mobile ad realm.”

Converting passive consumers to active engagers is a key part of DOOH and AdInMo delivers an engaged mobile gaming audience.”

