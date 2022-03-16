Zee Media sees jump in viewership on counting day with 120 reporters in every UP district

Zee Media concluded their Election Day coverage on a high, surpassing competitor channels' viewership on various platforms. Zee Media channels – Zee UPUK, Zee Hindustan and Zee News have performed exceptionally well as compared to their competitors in the segment, with over 120 reporters in every district and anchors placed in multiple parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Regional channel Zee UP-UK surpassed national news channels like India TV, Newsnation, News18, NDTV India on YouTube's live stream concurrent views.

This trend was also seen with Zee Hindustan, one of the youngest national news channels, with substantial increase in the viewership for the channel. They were ahead of established news competitors – Republic Bharat, ABP News, TV9, India TV and others on YouTube's live stream which is a true testament of their valor. The leading news channel – Zee News – also garnered more video views than Aaj Tak. (Source: TubeBuddy data)

The brand promoted the Election Result Day coverage through various traditional and new-age marketing tools. They used multiple platforms to promote coverage of the counting day for Zee Media. An integrated LED Canter Activity along with a branded bus was used to promote the Result Day reporting. The branded bus travelled to all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and connected with over five lakh people. Zee Media also executed the most extensive election opinion poll exercise as a part of the election coverage campaign. The opinion poll with the largest sample size had the most accurate predictions and helped gain more viewership for the channel. The marketing strategies also engaged existing viewers with comprehensive reporting on the elections.

Speaking of the extensive campaign Anindya Khare, Marketing Head, Zee Media, says, "Election coverage is an important day, and our extensive coverage has been very successful. As a brand, we are very grateful to our audience for the faith and trust they show in our coverage. Our efforts to market the coverage through various platforms have supported us in the efforts".

The viewership is always very high during election season. With UP at the center of the five state elections, Zee Media was one of the first network to start election programming with innovative and unique format election shows. Keeping the importance of ground facts and insights, Zee Media provided extensive coverage from all 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)