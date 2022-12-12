TV viewership: MDPL plans to add around 15,000 more meters in 2-3 years
The meter count currently stands at 50,000
Meterology Data Private Limited (MDPL), a joint venture between Broadcast Audience Research Council and Tam Media Research, reportedly plans to raise the number of meters by nearly 15,000 over the next two-three years.
According to a report, the meter count currently stands at 50,000 and the MDPL plans to take it to 65000.
MDPL is targeting a capex of Rs 60-70 crore, stated the report.
Linear TV is growing at the rate of 9.7%: GroupM
At the ‘Addressable TV and Beyond’ summit hosted by GroupM's Finecast on Wednesday, it was shared that India's TV penetration stands at nearly 70 per cent and so there is still room for growth
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 5:08 PM | 5 min read
Brands need futuristic spaces to reach their target audience as TV consumption patterns continue to evolve offering a range of new possibilities, says Prasanth Kumar, CEO South Asia, GroupM. Kumar was speaking at the ‘Addressable TV and Beyond’ summit in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Kumar noted, “During the 1990s, TV was a traditional medium. Then DTH came in 2000 and thus came various genres of TV channels like movies, music and sports etc. Later half of the 2010s, TV broadcast underwent a revolution with many more options emerging in the cable and DTH space. A lot of popular serials like ‘Saas bhi kabhi bahu thi’, and plenty of regional channels came up. Sports and global content started getting consumed in regional languages.”
“This revolution has opened up a lot of possibilities. Today, India is home to 210 million TV sets. Many new capabilities exist for TV advertisers in the coming years,” said Kumar, highlighting how the TV industry is witnessing a transformation and India is set to become the third largest TV market in the next three years.
Sharing her views on the occasion, Nicola Lewis, Global CEO, Finecast, highlighted the emerging TV viewing trends and threw insights into how Indian consumers are engaging and consuming TV content.
“Linear TV is growing at 9.7% rate and so far only 210 million households out of 320 million have TV sets which corresponds to nearly 70 per cent penetration. That means there is room to grow in 90 million non-TV households in India,” Lewis said, speaking at the summit virtually.
Atique Kazi, President Data, performance & Digital products, GroupM, hailed the Connected TV platform and said it has “unparalleled potential”.
“Television advertising in India continues to grow both on linear and even faster on connected TVs. Connected TV has a higher impact, its users are highly engaged compared to linear TV. They prefer uninterrupted consumption. Hence, to grow into the connected TV genre, brands have to find the right balance to reach people and manage brand safety as well,” Kazi said.
Speaking at the event, Prithi Murthy, President, GroupM Nexus India, shared the dilemma of the media planners amid changing media landscape.
“TV planning is changing fast. Today, consumers have more options to access television content. A key question before marketers and media planners now is: how to plan for linear TV, for connected TV and for a combination of both. Then comes the optimization part for all three scenarios with multiple languages and genres which requires all permutations and combinations,” Murthy said.
Murthy added that it was a great time for brands to understand, learn and invest in TV formats with the help of Finecast to reduce spill over, reach targeted audiences and bring accountability to advertising on television.
With the aim of harnessing the potential of broadcast quality content across platforms and touchpoints, GroupM launched Finecast in India this April. The Finecast entered the Indian market at a time when the consumption of broadcast content is getting fragmented.
GroupM’s Finecast, in partnership with Kantar, will also unveil their study report titled ‘The Changing Landscape of Indian Television’ at the summit. The report aims to provide a roadmap in measurement and growth of TV.
Today’s summit was the inaugural one on Addressable TV in India. GroupM plans to hold more such summits with a belief that they will help distributors, advertisers, and broadcasters understand the changing media landscape.
According to the report, currently, there are 20-22 million addressable TV homes in India. More than 10% of TV homes are today addressable. The report forecasts that there will be 40 million addressable TV homes in India by 2025.
Talking about TV viewing, the report states that 61 of respondents said they have multiple connections. Within those connections, 62% have smart TVs.
“The main reason for having multiple connections are that it offers consumers flexibility to watch content on their preferred connection and for times when other family members want to watch different content,” states the report.
According to respondents, Connected TV is the preferred connection at 65%, comprising of Smart TVs, devices such as Firestick, Internet enabled set top boxes vs 35% Linear (Cable + DTH). Even though they have multiple connections for accessing TV, there is a preference to which access point they prefer most.
The report further states that when it comes to TV consumption, Connected TV is watched 12.4 hours on an average in a week and liner TV is watched 12.6 hours. Also, Co-viewing is high across genres except web-series.
The report further states that in 2023, advertisers will spend about $86 million on connected TV (CTV) advertising in India. In a report on the addressable TV market in the country, the media-buying network and market research firm Kantar estimate that India’s CTV ad spending will grow at a CAGR of 47% between 2022 and 2027.
Talking about Connected TV, Kazi observed, “If convenience is driving audiences towards CTV, addressability is driving advertisers to CTVs. India is poised to be the third-largest CTV advertising market by 2024.”
Sr journalist Abhishek Sharma of NDTV India Mumbai Bureau quits
Sharma was associated with the network for over 17 years
By Ruhail Amin | Dec 7, 2022 4:42 PM | 1 min read
After the recent resignation of Ravish Kumar, NDTV India veterans are quitting the organisation one after the other.
Now Abhishek Sharma one of the longest serving journalists at NDTV India Mumbai Bureau has quit after being associated with the channel for over 17 years.
A week before, Ravish Kumar, Senior Executive Editor at NDTV India, a winner of the Ramon Magsaysay award, who used to host a number of programs including the channel’s flagship weekday show Hum Log, Ravish ki Report, Des Ki Baat, and Prime Time quit. This development took place soon after Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as the directors of the NDTV promoter company RRPR Holding Private Limited
It must be mentioned that on November 22, the Adani group began the process of acquiring an additional 26 per cent stake in the company by launching an open offer that ended on December 5.
MIB spent Rs 2790.71 cr on broadcasting in 2021-22
As per the ministry’s report, the expenditure for the fiscal stands at Rs 3728.99 crore
By Sonam Saini | Dec 7, 2022 8:53 AM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s actual expenditures for fiscal 2021-22 stands at Rs 3728.99 crore, as per a report released by the government.
As per the Accounts at Glance 2021-22 report, the total budget of the ministry for the year was Rs 4079.71 crore, comprising a revenue budget of Rs 4058.61 crore and capital of Rs 21.10 crore.
The report also states that the total actual expenditure for the previous four years (revenue and capital) stood as below:
Rs 3487.62 crore (2017-18)
Rs 4003.27crore (2018-19)
Rs 4032.36 crore (2019-2020)
Rs 3380.44 crore (2020-21).
For 2021-22, the expenditure on broadcasting was Rs 2790.71 crore while on information it was Rs 593.54 crore and on films it was Rs 259.29 crore.
Meanwhile, the MIB released grants-in-aid amounting to Rs 2790.71 crore to Prasar Bharati in 2021-22. In the last three years, the ministry has released Rs 8823.60 crore to Prasar Bharati – Rs 3124.76 crore (2019-20); Rs 2908.13 crore (2020-21) and Rs 2790.71 crore (2021-22).
The MIB’s total receipts in the consolidated fund during 2021-22 stood at Rs 2001.80 crore - Rs 2001.33 crore from the revenue account and Rs 0.47 crore from loans and advances. The total revenue receipts comprise Rs 36.64 crore Gross Tax Revenue and Rs 1964.69 crore Gross Non-Tax Revenue, including a non-tax receipt amounting to Rs 1809.08 crore. According to the report, the major contributions towards receipts were from broadcasting (Rs 1761.25 crore).
The ministry is functionally divided into three sectors - Information, Broadcasting and Films. There are 10 media units/ attached and subordinate offices, three autonomous bodies, three training institutes and two Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
The Electronic Media Monitoring Centre (EMMC), set up in 2008, monitors news channels to check for violations of programme and advertising codes under relevant provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. EMMC has the technical infrastructure to acquire, record, store and retrieve the contents of up to 900 TV channels on a real-time basis.
In the last three years, EMMC has spent Rs 51.66 crore - Rs 19.31 crore (2019-2020); Rs 13.61 crore (2020-2021) and Rs 18.74 crore (2021-22).
Furthermore, receipts of DTH in the last three years stood at Rs 647.23 for 2019-20, Rs 1559.27 crore for 2020-21 and Rs 1581.41 crore in 2021-22.
Airing of public service content should be voluntary: Broadcasters
The IBDF has written to the government asking it to either delete the stipulation or provide subsidies and tax incentives to broadcasters airing content of national interest
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 8:12 AM | 1 min read
The Centre has been requested to make the airing of public service content on TV voluntary, as per media reports.
The Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF) has said in a letter that the government should either delete the stipulation or provide subsidies and tax incentives to those broadcasters who voluntarily air public service content.
Media reports earlier said that the channels may have air content of national interest daily from January 1.
MIB officials were also quoted as saying that they would speak to broadcasters and other stakeholders before coming out with detailed guidelines.
GroupM's Finecast to host India's first addressable TV summit on December 7
With Kantar, the addressable TV company will also unveil 'The Changing Landscape of Indian Television' report at the summit in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 4:28 PM | 2 min read
Finecast, GroupM’s addressable TV company is set to host the “Addressable TV and Beyond” – India’s first addressable TV summit in Mumbai on December 7, 2022. This will be the inaugural summit on Addressable TV in India. The event will focus on how the TV industry is witnessing a transformation and India is set to become the 3rd largest TV market in the next 3 years. It will help distributors, advertisers, and broadcasters understand the changing media landscape.
GroupM’s Finecast, in partnership with Kantar, will also be unveiling 'The Changing Landscape of Indian Television' report at the summit which will highlight the rapidly changing media consumption habits which will make it more difficult to accurately predict the future of TV viewing in India for broadcasters and the brands. The report will highlight the TV viewing trends & throw insights into how Indian consumers are engaging and consuming TV content.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO - GroupM South Asia, said “Changing landscape possibilities have opened new possibilities for TV advertisers. Brands need futuristic spaces to reach their target audience as TV consumption patterns continue to evolve. Our report with Kantar is designed to be a guide that will help in exploring what current and new capabilities exist for TV advertisers.”
Atique Kazi, President – Data, Performance & Digital Products – GroupM India said, “Television advertising in India continues to grow both on linear and even faster on connected TVs. At our inaugural event “Addressable TV & Beyond”, we are enriching conversations on what holds in the Future of TV advertising, use of data, and technology with the TV ecosystem to make TV advertising more welcomed for brands and viewers.”
The daylong event will include multiple sessions that will discuss the changing landscape of TV in India and showcase some ground-breaking research to leaps forward in measurement to what’s next in the Finecast roadmap – Leading the charge in addressable TV. The sessions will explore the current and new capabilities that exist for TV advertisers in India along with a sneak peek into how a prominent advertiser uses media to drive attributable business growth.
BARC rating process has more clarity now: Rahul Shivshankar
The Editorial Director & Editor-in-Chief of Times Now during a roundtable spoke about the channel’s performance, channels pulling out of BARC and much more
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 8:52 AM | 2 min read
BARC in its current avatar is clean, said Rahul Shivshankar, Editorial Director and Editor-in-Chief, Times Now, during a roundtable discussion.
Speaking about the rating system, post BARC resuming the ratings, Shivshankar said there has been no been drop in the channel’s TVT and it has only increased.
“I'm talking about the manipulation that was alleged to have happened, and there is, of course, an audit report that suggested that Times Now's numbers were being deliberately brought down. And we were selectively targeted because we were seen as the market leader even by a fellow competitor.”
He further added that the system is now clear and clean. “Now we can have arguments over how many meters there should be, whether the system is representative enough or not. But I'm only talking about the process and it suggests there is absolute clarity.”
Talking about the news genre’s viewership, Shivshankar said there has been a growth, both in overall reach and TVT figures. “Every time there's been a new addition, the universe has grown. The collective eyeballs have grown. The challenge is, however, to remain relevant. When you have so many different kinds of media it means we have to approach our content strategy differently.”
He also shared that because of the manipulations from 2017 to 2019 Times Now lost ad revenue and took a hit of almost Rs 400 crore. “Nonetheless, leadership is now with Times Now and the channel still gets double the amount of ad revenue.”
Post BARC resuming ratings, Shivshankar said Times Now’s share has improved from 24% (pre-resumption) to 40%. The channel retains its leadership in both reach and TSV, he added.
Can digital compete with TV for sports revenues?
Digital sports viewership has been increasing significantly year over year, even though TV still has a larger audience than all other media
By Sonam Saini | Dec 6, 2022 8:49 AM | 6 min read
When Viacom18 won the digital media rights for Indian Premier League (IPL) in June this year for Rs 23,758 crore, which was marginally higher than TV rights won by Disney-Star India for Rs 23,575, it demonstrated the potential that the industry was seeing in the online medium.
Digital sports viewership has been increasing significantly year over year, even though TV still has a larger audience than all other media, with 900 million viewers overall compared to 450-500 million monthly active users online. Will the steady rise in sports viewership on digital pose a competition to television in terms of revenues? Not in the near future, say experts. According to industry watchers, digital sports viewership is increasing faster than TV but digital sports revenue is unlikely to catch up with that of TV anytime soon.
Rise in OTT viewership & CTV
Industry experts believe the growth of the digital medium will be fuelled by an organic rise in OTT viewers in India as well as an increase in sports consumption on OTT.
According to the CII-KPMG 2022, ad revenues for sports properties on digital platforms are expected to be driven by strong advertiser interest in sports than for other content genres. Additionally, subscription revenues for sports are expected to grow as OTT subscriptions increase and these platforms make a concerted effort to transition to a SVOD future.
Vibhor Gauba, Associate Partner, Deal Advisory- M&A Consulting, KPMG in India, however believes that a material shift in advertising monies from TV to digital for the sports genre is unlikely in the near to medium term at least.
“This difference in sports viewership is also reflected in the advertiser interest as many traditional and digital first brands, still look to TV as the platform to reach the largest audience,” he says.
According to the CII-KPMG 2022 report, only 10 million Indians have connected TVs, which is a result of low fixed broadband penetration and relatively high entry costs. This suggests that TV will continue to rule as a media platform when combined with structural barriers to cord cutting.
“TV is the first choice of advertisers due to its large reach and positive impact on brand KPIs. Advertisers across traditional brands like BFSI, beverages, FMCG, paints, auto, handsets and the new-age categories like online shopping, fintech, edtech, health tech, gaming, and fantasy have leveraged the reach of TV to build brands,” shares Gauba.
Sports on TV will remain relevant
According to GroupM-ESP Sporting Nation's Making 2022 report, overall digital ad spend in 2021 was Rs 965 crore, more than doubling the value in 2020, accounting for 16% of total media expenses by brands. While both TV and digital ad spends on sports exceeded their 2019 levels, digital ad spends increased by more than 100%.
Sports is the most loved genre on TV with over 730 million viewers in 2022, which is a growth of 21% over 2021, said a senior executive of a leading sports broadcaster. According to him, the overall TV universe stands tall at 900 million with enormous headroom to grow. In fact, 400 million TV viewers don’t even have access to digital video, he said.
“TV is growing and has in fact added 100 million premium NCCS AB viewers in the last three years, which is close to the size of the total OTT subscribers in the country,” shares the executive.
According to the data accessed by e4m, viewership of cricket on TV is on the rise, breaking all-time records. For instance, there was 36% increase in TV ratings of Ind-Aus T20 vs 2019 (highest cume. reach for T20 series), Asia Cup 2022 had 12% higher TV ratings vs Asia Cup 2016, Ind-SA series in Sep '22 recorded 47% higher TV ratings vs June ‘22.
A report by KPMG-Sports broadcasting on TV - A match made in heaven, predicted that digital revenues for sports are likely to see robust growth, but would still be roughly half of the TV revenues by FY26. The digital revenue for sports is estimated to grow from Rs 1,540 crore in FY21 to Rs 4,360 crore in FY26, at a CAGR of 22 per cent.
According to Vibhor Gauba, Associate Partner, Deal Advisory- M&A Consulting, KPMG in India, sports broadcasting on television reaches a far higher audience than OTT platforms at present (close to 2x). This is also reflected in the numbers, wherein the TV sports broadcasting market is mature in terms of the revenues, and with a steady growth, is likely to be higher than the OTT/digital sports streaming market in the near to medium future.
Gauba further shared that while it is a fact that viewership on digital platforms, when it comes to sports, is rising faster than TV (also due to the low base effect), it is unlikely that sports viewership on digital will surpass that on TV in the near to medium term. “TV remains one of the most affordable platforms of entertainment in the country. If you add the subscription costs of major platforms that stream sports and broadband cost, the overall value comes to 3.5-4x that of a monthly TV subscription.”
TV still a preferred medium over digital
Digital sports revenues will take some time to catch up with TV revenues, says a senior industry observer on the condition of anonymity.
“Without a doubt, digital viewership and revenues are rising, but it will take some time before they even approach TV revenues. I don't believe that TV will ever stop being a preferred medium for brands across all genres, including sports,” he adds.
Karan Taurani, SVP, Elara Capital, too believes that it's a long way for digital sports revenue to touch TV revenues. “IPL today is making close to Rs 3000-4000 crore revenues, including advertising and subscription, whereas Hotstar is making Rs 1500-1600 crore,” he shares.
“So, even if sports on digital grows at close to 30%for the next three years, it would still be lower than TV because television is also growing by 10-12%. TV as a medium has seen a negative impact because of cord cutting, but sports is one genre which is very consumed on TV because of its live content nature,” explains Taurani.
He further adds, “In terms of content cost, TV and digital are close to 50-50%, but in terms of monetisation there is a big gap. Digital viewership is already at par with TV and might cross TV viewership, but for digital to make that kind of ad dollar, is tough. It's a highly competitive segment.”
