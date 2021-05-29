TV Today reports revenue of Rs 214.27 crore in Q4

TV Today Network's revenue from operations for the quarter ended 31st March has jumped to Rs 214.27 crore as against Rs 208.22 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Total expenses witnessed a marginal increase at Rs 175.75 crore compared to Rs 171.14 crore.

The company, which owns and operates Aaj Tak and India Today channels, has seen its net profit jump to Rs 36.17 crore from Rs 29.24 crore.



The TV broadcasting segment's operating profit increased marginally at Rs 39.40 crore from Rs 37.74 a year ago. Revenue from the segment jumped to Rs 176.46 crore from Rs 169.08 crore.



Operating profit from the Others segment rose to Rs 7.08 crore compared to Rs 5.2 crore. Revenue from the segment jumped to Rs 35.38 from Rs 29.68 crore.



TV Today's revenue for the full fiscal stood at Rs 782.98 crore compared to Rs 856.37 crore. Total expenses shrank to Rs 626.61 crore from Rs 679.79 crore. Net profit stood at Rs 131.17 crore compared to Rs 142.16 crore.



Operating profit from the TV broadcasting segment came in at Rs 170.19 crore compared to Rs 180.18 crore. Revenue from the segment down at Rs 644.50 crore compared to Rs 698.94 crore.



The Others segment reported an operating profit of Rs 28.53 compared to Rs 24.87 crore. Revenue from the segment came in at Rs 129.64 as against Rs 114.81 crore.



Meanwhile, the Board of the Company also decided to withdraw the application dated March 26, 2018, filed with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) seeking the MIB's permission to sell three radio stations operated by the Company in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata to Entertainment Network (India) Limited.



The Board has resolved that the Company will, for the time being, continue to operate the radio business by itself.



The company's operating loss from the radio broadcasting segment widened to Rs 18.60 crore compared to Rs 14 crore while revenue dropped to Rs 5.73 crore from Rs 14.86 crore.

