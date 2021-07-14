Tokyo Olympics: Coca-Cola, Amul, Hero Motocorp, JSW, MPL among broadcast sponsors

SPSN has signed 11 sponsors so far. The broadcaster is likely to earn close to Rs 100 crore in ad revenue, according to industry estimates

Nine days ahead of the start of Tokyo Olympics 2020, official broadcaster Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has signed 11 sponsors for the multi-sports.

Coca- Cola, Amul, Hero Motocorp, JSW, and MPL have come on-board as co-presenting sponsors, while the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), RBI, Visa, Lenevo, Byju's, and Herbalife Nutrition are the associate sponsors for the mega event starting July 23. The broadcaster is in the process of closing more advertisers before the start of the games.

After missing out on major sports event last year due to Covid-19, not just viewers but even the advertisers are excited to associate with the tournament, says the broadcaster,.

According to Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) Chief Revenue Officer - Ad Sales and International Business, Rohit Gupta, sports is performing well for the network this year as they have received a good response for all the events, including Olympics 2020, EURO 2020 and the upcoming India-Sri Lanka series. Sony has signed over 15 advertisers for the India-Sri Lanka series.

"Many advertisers are now looking at sports as a medium to catch the country's youth because the engagement level with the youth for sports is much higher. Also, this the one segment which is hard to catch on television otherwise," says Gupta.

"We have got a fantastic response from advertisers for Olympics since India is doing well in different sports. We have already signed up sponsors like Coca-Cola, Amul, MPL, etc, and are in discussion with more."

There are still nine days to go before the start of the games and Gupta is optimistic about having more advertisers and brands on board.

According to market estimates, the advertisers are paying in the range of Rs 5-8 crore for the packages, depending on the game that they are selecting and the duration. Industry watchers say the broadcaster is likely to earn more than to Rs 100 crore from television sponsorships.

Meanwhile, a senior media planner, on the condition of anonymity, shares that Olympics are still not seen as a mass reach platform in India and brands will not consider it for high-impact and reach unlike IPL or any other sporting property. “It is more about building an association and talking to the right audience in the right context. It is more about brand association, building equity and engagement with the consumer and not getting high reach," he claims.

"Most of the sports properties were scheduled for last year, but got cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19 and are taking place this year. Hence the advertisers who were supposed to spend money last year will go ahead this year. Many brands are keen on spending money on sports events despite the Covid situation," he adds.

Also, Olympics is not about ad rates; it's more about the number of brands that come out in support, mentions the planner.

Meanwhile, SPSN is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the country is aware of the athletes representing the country in the games. The network has put together a series of ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ films on air and on their social media platforms. The films have eminent personalities sending their best wishes to the Indian contingent. The campaign has been conceptualized and created in-house by the SPSN team.

According to reports, a 228-member contingent is going from India to Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes who will compete in 18 sports.

The games will be live telecast on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4, and Sony Six channels from July 23, 2021, to August 8, 2021.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)