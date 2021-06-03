Star Sports ropes in 12 sponsors for ICC World Test Championship Final 2021

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the ICC World Test Championship Final which is scheduled to be played from June 18 to June 22, 2021, has roped in 12 sponsors for the test series.

The broadcaster has roped in four co-presenting sponsors including Dream 11, Byju’s, Thumbs Up, Car 24, and eight associate sponsors - Skoda, MRF, Cred, NiyoX, paisabazaar.com, UltraTech Cement, PharmaEasy, and policybazaar.com.

The ICC WTC Final 2021 will be played between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton and will be live-streamed at Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar VIP from 2.30 pm. The broadcaster revealed its first promo for the ICC WTC Final 2021 on June 2, 2021.

ICC, in an official release, stated that the playing conditions confirm that a draw or a tie will see both teams crowned as joint winners as well as the allocation of a Reserve Day as 23rd June, to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the Final. Both of these decisions were made in June 2018, prior to the commencement of the ICC World Test Championship.

The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. There will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario, read the press note.

In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC Match Referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the Reserve Day may be used. The final decision on whether the Reserve Day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day.

