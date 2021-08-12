Star Plus continues to lead across genres and HSM: BARC week 31

As per the weekly data, Sun TV bagged the first spot in the South market followed by Star Maa on the second spot

In the week 31 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, Star Plus continued to lead across genres. The channel registered 2899.7 (000s) AMA. Meanwhile, Star Maa replaced Sun TV on the second position this week and recorded 2719.88 (000s) AMA followed by Sun TV on the third spot with 2690.63 (000s) AMA.

Furthermore, Colors bagged the fourth spot with 2204.01 (000s) AMA and Star Utsav stood on number five with 2158.82(000s) AMA. Sony Sab, Star Vijay, Zee Telugu and Dhinchaak grabbed sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth position respectively with 2152.62 (000s) AMA, 1954.41 (000s) AMA, 1631.75 (000s) AMA, and 1591.45 (000s) AMA. Meanwhile, Zee Anmol stood at number ten with 1572.14 (000s) AMA.

Hindi Speaking Market (HSM)

In HSM, Star Plus continued to lead the list of top five channels this week with 2810.42(000s) AMA, followed by Colors on the second spot with 2164.51(000s) AMA and Star Utsav on the third spot with 2150.25 (000s) AMA. Sony SAB and Dhinchaak bagged fourth and fifth spots with 106.94 (000s) AMA and 1570.31 (000s) AMA, respectively.

South Market

In the South market, Sun TV bagged the first spot with 2683.23 (000s) AMA followed by Star Maa on the second spot with 2647.09 (000s) AMA. Star Vijay with 1950.3 (000s) AMA stood at number three. Zee Telugu with 1597.01 (000s) AMA and Zee Kannada with 1493.19 (000s) AMA grabbed fourth and fifth places respectively.

