Star Maa most viewed channel across genres in Week 6: BARC

Star Maa has become the most viewed channel across genres (All India) in Week 6 of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data. As per the weekly data, the channel garnered 2511.21(000s) AMA, followed by Star Utsav on the second position with 2505.85 (000s) AMA and Sun TV on third with 2496.27 (000s) AMA.

Star Plus bagged the fourth spot with 2260.74 (000s) AMA whereas Dhinchaak grabbed the fifth slot this week with 1661.58 (000s) AMA. Star Vijay, Zee TV and Star Jalsha bagged sixth, seventh, and eighth spots with 1654.41 (000s) AMA, 1532.34(000s) AMA, and 1502.39(000s) AMA respectively. Sony Pal and Sony Sab bagged the ninth and tenth spots with 1492.08 (000s) AMA and 1467.46 (000s) AMA respectively.

Hindi Speaking Market (HSM)

In HSM, Star Utsav led the list of top five channels this week with 2497.11 (000s) AMA, followed by Star Plus on the second spot with 2185.46 (000s) AMA and Dhinchaak on the third spot with 1637.56 (000s) AMA. Star Jalsha and Zee TV bagged fourth and fifth spots with 1502.39 (000s) AMA and 1481.93 (000s) AMA, respectively.

South Market

In the South market, Sun TV continued to bag the first spot with 2487.54 (000s) AMA followed by Star Maa on the second spot with 2446.9 (000s) AMA. Star Vijay with 1648.59(000s) AMA stood at number three. Zee Telugu with 1388.09 (000s) AMA and Zee Kannada with 1324.65(000s) AMA grabbed fourth and fifth places respectively.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)