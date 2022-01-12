Return of news ratings is a big win for NBF: Arnab Goswami

In an order released today, MIB has asked BARC to release news genre ratings with immediate effect and also sought last three months' data to be released along side

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 12, 2022 6:29 PM
arnab

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked BARC to release the news ratings with immediate effect.

Reacting to the big development, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has said it’s a big win for the News Broadcasters Federation.

“This is a big win for the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF). I am happy that NBF members stood together like a rock to make it happen. I am very very proud of the NBF which I have the greatest privilege to lead and serve.”

Goswami is the president of NBF’s governing board.

