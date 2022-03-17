Republic has the faith of the people of India and no one can change that: Arnab Goswami

After BARC released the news ratings today after a gap of more than a year, Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief, Republic Media Network, said that the network has the faith of the people of India and no one can change that.



“The viewership across the network is historical. These numbers are the ultimate answer to the conspirators who laboriously spent months hatching conspiracy after conspiracy against us. The truth and the viewership are both with Republic because we have the faith of the people of India, and no one can change that,” said Goswami.



“We are flooded with calls from advertisers, supporters and viewers who are calling the channel to congratulate us. We are so grateful for their support.”

“There is a phenomenal spirit and energy in all our newsrooms—Mumbai, Noida and Kolkata. I am so proud of my team who has let their journalism do the talking. I will say though that even though this is a big vindication for Brand Republic, the game has just begun,” he added.

The network claimed that Republic TV recorded 44% viewership share in super primetime.

In a statement the network said, “Republic Media Network has been thoroughly vindicated by the latest viewership ratings released by BARC. Across Republic TV, Republic Bharat and Republic Bangla, Republic Media Network has decisively and solidly established complete and ultimate news dominance across the English, Hindi and Bangla news genres.”

“This all-round performance that has towered over the competition single-handedly shatters the entire conspiracy and propaganda campaigns against Republic TV. Republic Bharat has continued to dominate the Hindi news genre with a splendid and record-breaking performance. Republic Bharat’s primetime show Poochta Hai Bharat is in pole position as India’s most-watched news show in its slot,” claimed the statement.

“Republic Media Network takes pride in being built, brick-on-brick, by the hard work of the finest professionals in Indian news media. We are fuelled by the insatiable pursuit of the truth. And we are shouldered by the overwhelming love, faith and support of the people of India. Today, as this ultimate vindication of leadership in viewership across India, across channels, is before the world, Republic Media Network thanks its millions of supporters across the world. We are grateful, every day, for your love and immovable faith,” the network said.

