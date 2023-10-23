Reliance close to buying Disney’s India business: Bloomberg report
The deal could be announced as early as next month and Disney will likely hold on to a minority stake, says the report
Broadcasters urge TRAI to end pricing restrictions: Report
IBDF members have written against price caps, ceilings, discount caps and limitations on bouquets for both broadcasters and distribution platforms
By e4m Staff | Oct 20, 2023 8:56 AM | 1 min read
The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) has requested the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to re-regulate the broadcasting sector, which is battling dwindling paid subscriber count and competition from DD Free Dish and OTT platforms, according to a news report.
Top broadcasters, including Disney Star, Sony Pictures Networks India, Zee Entertainment and Viacom18 have pushed to end monetary restrictions that include price caps, ceilings, discount caps and limitations on bouquets for both broadcasters and distribution platforms.
In its submission to TRAI, IBDF reportedly urged that service providers should be allowed to set prices for their TV channels and distribution services. They should be able to negotiate the terms and conditions of their interconnection based on market forces, said the report.
As per TRAI's New Tariff Order (NTO) introduced in 2017, broadcasters are required to offer channels at the same price to all distribution platforms. Before that, broadcasters and distributors used to negotiate the content deals themselves and set the price.
TRAI has been approached also by the All India Digital Cable Federation, which comprises cable TV distribution companies like Hathway Digital and DEN Networks, urging the regulator to go back to the pre-NTO regime when broadcasters declared the wholesale rates of TV channels while distribution platforms determined the retail pricing.
India has 905 satellite TV channels as of 2022-2023: MIB
Post Covid, this is the first fiscal that saw an increase in the number of satellite TV channels, the ministry said
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 11:23 AM | 1 min read
A recent report by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the Media and Entertainment sector of India revealed that 905 satellite TV channels were present in India as of 2022-2023, an increase of 7 satellite channels from the previous year.
Post-COVID, the number of satellite TV channels dropped every year at an increasing rate. In 2020-2021, this number was 914, marking a decrease of four channels from 2019-2020. Further, 2021-22 saw a huge decline of 16 satellite TV channels, dropping the number to 898.
The steepest decline to date was seen in 2014-15, when the number of satellite TV channels dropped by 38, amounting to a total of 821 channels.
On the other hand, in 2015-2016 the number of TV channels increased by 52. A similar growth in numbers was seen in 2019-2020.
Is Disney speculation just a side show in Zee-Sony merger?
Amid conflicting speculations on reports about Sony talking to Disney for Star India’s acquisition in midst of its merger with Zee, e4m speaks to industry observers for some clarity
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 8:40 AM | 4 min read
The week saw two leading business papers running contrasting stories on the much-talked about Sony-Zee merger. While one speculated that Sony has initiated talks with Disney to acquire its India business (Star India) since the merger agreement with Zee is taking too long, and may not happen. A day later, a rival publication claimed that the merger may conclude next month.
Amidst conflicting speculations, e4m tried to gather some clarity on the subject by speaking to senior industry observers. Most of the experts we spoke to believe that Sony's talks with Disney to acquire Star India may just be the former’s strategy to expedite the process with Zee. This could be because despite an approval to go ahead with the merger, things at Zee’s end are moving at a snail’s pace, say experts. The Sony-Zee merger was expected to be completed by the end of September 2023, but the deadline was pushed back due to some legal cases that Zee is facing.
A senior TV executive, speaking off the record about Sony’s talks with Disney, claimed that “there must have been some initial conversations only to put pressure on Zee to expedite the process."
Moreover, experts believe that the talks between Sony and Disney do not hold much merit until there is a CCI approval. "Mergers are very complicated and time consuming. Sony has already spent close to two years on the process with Zee. It cannot afford to start another process afresh," said an industry leader on the condition of anonymity. Besides, they will require CCI permission as these two companies together have a much higher market share and will require more capital to be infused.
According to a report by Elara Capital, the Zee-Sony merger received NCLT approval without any conditions on August 10, 2023. Since then, the company has been working on closing precedents (CPs) of the merger. Industry experts expect that the merged company listing could happen by December 2023. However, if it gets pushed beyond December 2023, there are high chances that Sony may advance talks with Disney, say the experts.
According to Karan Taurani, SVP, Elara Capital, in terms of synergies and presence across genres, there is a wider overlap for Sony and Disney as they both cater to urban audiences. He however said, “The CCI may not provide clearance for the merger of the two, or may ask Sony-Disney to shut down some channels as the two together will have a much larger share in the TV ad market (45%). The ad market share of Zee-Sony TV is 25%.”
For the merger of Zee and Sony, both the companies had offered to shut down three of their dominant channels. The proposal to shut down the channels was offered as a remedy by Zee and Sony to allay the CCI's concerns over the domination of the merged entity in certain markets.
Meanwhile, another industry expert feels that the union of Sony and Disney could be a better fit in some genres. “For instance, Star has a strong presence in regional markets whereas Sony has presence only in two regional markets-- Bangla and Marathi,” he mentioned.
“However, in the case of sports, both the networks have a strong presence on linear TV. Sony owns 10 TV sports channels whereas Disney Star has around 15 TV sports channels. In the current scenario, if a merger happens, it will be difficult to monetize the existing channels and the two may have to shut down multiple channels in some genres. The number of channels that will be shut down will be higher in the case of the merger of Sony and Disney, compared to Sony and Zee.”
The journey of the merger began in December 2021 with Zee’s Board of Directors considering and approving the Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme), whereby the Company and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited, an affiliate of Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited), shall merge in Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
Meanwhile, ever since the news of possible sale of Disney's India business surfaced, names of several other big companies, including Reliance Industries Ltd, Blackstone, Adani Group, and Sun TV, have cropped up as potential buyers.
Bigg Boss copyright infringement: Viacom18 secures dynamic injunction order
The order grants Viacom18 the authority to stop infringement of its ongoing reality shows, including Bigg Boss Hindi, Bigg Boss Kannada and the upcoming Bigg Boss Marathi
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 12:27 PM | 2 min read
Viacom18 has obtained a Dynamic Injunction Order from the Delhi High Court against copyright infringement of its show Bigg Boss. The order grants Viacom18 the authority to protect from infringement of the ongoing reality shows, including Bigg Boss Hindi, Bigg Boss Kannada and the upcoming Bigg Boss Marathi.
Bigg Boss is broadcast on the Viacom18 network through its COLORS branded Hindi and regional channels and on the JioCinema OTT app.
The Delhi High Court, in its recent order, directed various rogue and pirate websites to be suspended/locked by respective Domain Name Registrars. The court recognized the immense popularity of the shows in India and acknowledged Viacom18's right in protecting the content. The order specifically restrains the rogue websites mentioned in the suit and further instructs Internet Service Providers (ISPs), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITy) to block access to such rogue websites.
The order also allows Viacom18 to add any additional infringing websites using the name "Bigg Boss" in their domain or any other websites which are telecasting the program ‘Bigg Boss’ illegally and extend the injunction to such additional websites as well. This action aims to curb piracy and safeguard Viacom18's substantial investment in producing and broadcasting these shows.
This dynamic injunction order empowers Viacom18 to enforce its exploitation and broadcasting rights for the upcoming Bigg Boss events, ensuring that infringing activities are promptly addressed.
Commenting on the court's decision, Anil Lale, General Counsel, Viacom18, stated, "The issuance of this Dynamic Injunction Order underscores the court's profound recognition of the inherent value of content and the pressing need to combat piracy in real-time. The proactive stance taken by the Honourable court provides invaluable support in our continuing fight against piracy."
Sanket Upadhyay quits NDTV
Prior to joining NDTV, Upadhyay was associated with CNN News 18
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 9:04 PM | 1 min read
Senior journalist and NDTV’s Consulting Editor Sanket Upadhyay has quit. He was associated with NDTV for over four years.
Prior to joining NDTV Upadhyay was working with CNN News 18 as Deputy Executive Editor.
Upadhyay started his journalism career in 2002 with Indo Asian News Service (IANS). He then joined the Hindustan Times in Jaipur as the City Reporter and worked there for two years.
In 2005, he entered TV journalism with NDTV. He was later made the Lucknow Bureau Head of NDTV’s English channel NDTV 24*7. He returned to Delhi in 2008 after joining English news channel Times Now as Principal Correspondent. He worked for Times Now for more than five years and quit in 2014. Upadhyay was Deputy News Editor when he quit Times Now. The same year, he joined India Today Group as Output Incharge. Here, Upadhyay used to host the popular show First Up.
Zee-Sony: NCLAT adjourns hearing on IDBI Bank, Axis Finance petitions
The case will now be heard on October 31
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 8:44 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has adjourned the hearing for petitions filed by IDBI Bank and Axis Finance against the Zee-Sony merger, media networks have reported.
The case will now be heard on October 31.
In the last hearing on October 12, ZEEL had asked the tribunal not to pass orders saying Axis Finance did not have the "locus to file such a plea".They also said IDBI's case was based on a different set of facts.
Axis Finance had earlier said that the approval for the merger is a “contravention" of a regulatory order against Punit Goenka, former MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
