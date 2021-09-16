Prime Volleyball League gets backing of 5 original team owners, set to telecast on SPN

As top-level volleyball action is all set to return to Indian screens, Prime Volleyball League (PVL) has got the backing of five of the six original team owners, contributing significantly to its development.

The 5 teams are Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks and Chennai Blitz. Team Bengaluru Torpedoes will be the new entrant to the league, which is owned by Ankit Nagori (founder, EatFit).

The league will be telecast on SPN with the network signing a long-term broadcasting partnership deal with the league owners.

Speaking about the development, Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League, said, “We have already seen the quality of talent in the country; our endeavour is to provide this talent the right kind of platform to grow. This kind of structure, where franchises are committed for the long term gives the game an opportunity to grow in a sustained manner, and that is the best thing possible for Indian volleyball," as per the reports.

PVL will be exclusively marketed by the sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures.

The first season of PVL is scheduled to kickstart early next year.

