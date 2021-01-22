Pay DTH active subscriber base jumps to 70.70 million in Jul-Sep quarter: TRAI

Pay DTH platforms added 120,000 new subscribers to attain a total active subscriber base of around 70.70 million during the quarter ended 30th September, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) The Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators report for July-September.



The market share of the four pay DTH players for the July-September quarter is as follows: Tata Sky (32.58%), Dish TV (27%), Bharti Telemedia (24.59%), and Sun Direct (15.83%). Barring Dish TV, all the other players had reported an increase in their market share compared to the trailing quarter.



In the April-June quarter, the total active subscriber base stood at 70.58 million while the market share of the four DTH operators was as follows: Tata Sky (32.09%), Dish TV (28.67%), Bharti Telemedia (23.83%), and Sun Direct (15.41%).



Pay-TV channels



As per the reporting done by broadcasters in pursuance of the Tariff Order dated 3rd March 2017, there were 327 pay-TV channels which included 231 SD pay-TV channels and 96 HD Pay TV channels. Further, a total of 911 private satellite TV channels have been permitted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) for uplinking only/downlinking only/both uplinking and downloading, as of 30th September 2020.



Cable TV Sector



There were 12 cable distribution platforms and one headend in the sky (HITS) platform with a subscriber base of over one million during the quarter. These included Siti Networks (8.78 million), GTPL Hathway (7.72 million), Hathway Digital (5.28 million), DEN Networks (5 million), TCCL (3 million), Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV (3 million), Kerala Communicators Cable Ltd (KCCL) (2.9 million), Fastway Transmissions (2.23 million), NXT Digital HITS (2.14 million), KAL Cables (1.98 million), VK Digital (1.65 million) NXT Digital CATV (1.28 million) and Asianet Digital Network (1.22 million).



As of 30th September 2020, there were 1697 MSOs registered with MIB including two provisionally registered MSOs.



FM Radio Services



As of 30th September 2020, there were 367 operational private FM Radio stations in 105 cities with operational 31 Private FM Radio broadcasters as compared to 367 private FM Radio Stations in 105 cities with operational 31 FM Radio broadcasters in the previous quarter.



The reported advertisement revenue during the quarter ending 30th September 2020 in respect of 366 private FM Radio stations was Rs. 198.53 crore as against Rs. 98.41 crore in respect of 366 private FM Radio stations for the previous quarter i.e 30th June 2020. One FM Radio Broadcaster, M/s Gwalior Firm Private Limited, operating in the city of Guwahati, has not submitted the advertisement revenue.

