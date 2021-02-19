News State Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand celebrates 7-year anniversary

News State Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand has completed 7 years today. Since its launch in February 2014, it has been catering to a population of 246 million. The channel carries regional news, covering the 88 districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The channel has not only created strong brand equity in the market (Source line: BARC,NCCS 15+Yrs, Period: Apr’15-Wk39’20, UP/UK,24 Hrs, Basis rel. Market share). It has been the prime choice of the viewers due to its vision of showcasing news that is direct, non-opinionated, and impactful.

With a strong line-up of daily shows like Viral Dhamaal, Sabse Bada Mudda, and State Prime@9, the channel keeps its viewers thoroughly engaged and informed.

"This journey of achieving the No.1 position and then retaining it for the past 5 years has been no walk in the park, but we have received full support of our advertisers and viewers throughout. With more than 550 clients and 1300 plus brands on board, it speaks about the confidence that the advertisers have reposed in us over the last 7 years. We would like to thank our advertisers who have been with us, since the beginning," read the channel's official statement on the occasion of its 7th anniversary.

Abhay Ojha, President- Sales & Marketing told us “When we launched the channel, there were already well-established channels present in the regional market and some of them were giants too. But we did not relent or lost hope. We kept our basics right, and were able to become the No.1 Channel.’ We have been following the right path and hence have retained the leadership position with constant support from our advertisers and viewers. I would like to thank them on our network’s behalf.”

