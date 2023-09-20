Include distributor bouquet pricing autonomy issue in consultation paper: MIB to TRAI
The ministry has asked the regulator to consider AIDCF's request for allowing TV distributors the autonomy to break broadcast bouquets
The MIB has sought inclusion of the issue of granting autonomy to TV distributors in bouquet formation in a TRAI consultation paper, media networks have reported.
The consultation paper titled "Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable Services" was released on August 8.
The ministry has written to the TRAI Secretary to consider AIDCF's request for allowing TV distributors the autonomy to break broadcast bouquets.
As per a report, TRAI's legal team is studying the MIB letter and is set to decide after consideration of the legal opinion.
In November last year, TRAI came out with the third amendment in the tariff order, putting a ceiling of Rs 19 per TV channel for inclusion in bouquet among other provisions. Issues have been raised on the order by distribution platform operators (DPOs) and local cable operators (LCOs). Some were addressed and some still remained.
Cricket World Cup to generate Rs 20-22bn in ad rev on TV/digital platforms: Karan Taurani
According to Taurani, the digital revenues for CWC may prop significantly this year
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 5:33 PM | 5 min read
Market research company Elara Capital has released a Consumer Discretionary report on the upcoming Cricket World Cup. According to Karan Taurani, Senior VP, Elara Capital, one can expect the tournament to generate Rs 20-22bn in ad revenue on TV/digital platforms combined. Taurani states that the digital revenues for CWC may prop significantly this year.
Here are excerpts from the report.
Consumption to wax with Cricket World Cup
Favourable timings to boost viewership
India is hosting the Cricket World Cup (CWC) after 12 years (through 5 October-19 November 2023). For the first time, India will host all the matches solo – Earlier, other Asian nations have co-hosted with India. Favourable timings (matches will begin at 10:30 IST/14:00 IST) may boost consumption of the property on TV/digital platforms. Expect the CWC to generate INR 20-22bn in ad revenue on TV/digital platforms combined. And digital revenues for CWC may prop significantly this year as: 1) timings are favourable (viewers may watch the first half of the match on OTT) and 2) CWC will be available free for all mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar app. In terms of TV advertising, expect a 6% CAGR versus the prior edition of the CWC in CY19. For the digital medium, CAGR may touch 21% versus 2019 levels.
Consumer discretionary – Win-win proposition
The CWC may positively impact online food ordering for aggregators such as Zomato/Swiggy. Through 2019 and prior world cups, JUBI alone saw a boost in SSSG (higher SSSG growth of ~3% in the CWC quarter) due to best experience offered in food delivery. But this time, expect other categories – burgers, fried chicken and biryani – to perform well, led by higher penetration of online aggregators, and likely replication of JUBI’s delivery experience. Also, pizza may see significant demand (preferred by large groups). But the segment is highly fragmented with many competitors in the fray, which may dampen prospects of a big delta/advantage for JUBI in this CWC. QSR/food tech companies may see a positive impact of 6-8% (2%-3% higher quarterly growth in Q3FY24) from higher orders during the CWC (six weeks). The alcobev industry may see a boost in consumption as beer volumes have an on-premise share of ~30% – Premium beer such as Corona, Heineken, Bira and Budweiser could see strong growth. Within spirits, scotch whiskey and upper prestige could see a boost in volume growth due to higher on premise share (~40%). We estimate positive impact of 4%/6% (1.5%-2% higher quarterly growth in Q3FY24) for overall whiskey/beer volumes in October-November due to the CWC. Bars/pubs may see better occupancy, which may positively impact alcobev volume growth in Q3FY24.
TV advertising (non-cricket) may be strained
In the past year, many consumer tech companies (edtech, fintech, foodtech and e-commerce) have shifted focus to profitability, thus curtailing ad spends. This has hurt the market as regards ad spend growth on TV/digital. These verticals have not yet made a come-back in terms of larger ad budgets, and the market is depending on larger, traditional verticals such as FMCG, Auto and Telecom. Expect TV ad spends for GEC-based players – Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Z IN) and Sun TV (SUNTV IN) – to see a mild strain in Q3FY24, due to spends being diverted to cricket. But the positive impact from the festival season may largely offset this hit. The mix of advertisers has also changed – from new-age plays to traditional verticals – which has hit the overall pricing (sports and GEC). ZOMATO, UBBL, DEVYANI, WLDL and UNSP seem to be the key beneficiaries from the overlap between the WC and the festive season which will boost overall consumption.
Cricket World Cup adex
CWC 2023E to yield 20% more TV adex than 2019
The upcoming CWC may generate at least 20% more in TV adex than it did in 2019. Sports advertising revenue has witnessed a CAGR of ~20% in CY15-22. And for 2023 CWC, advertising yields are at a mild premium vs 2019 pricing levels, indicating that the same pricing structure is being maintained. Most International Cricket Council (ICC) event sponsors are Indian brands and have committed substantial investments.
Digital adex: CWC 2023E to grow at least 70% versus CWC 2019
In contrast, digital adex for 2023E CWC may likely grow at least 70% more than the prior editions led by: 1) favorable timings (viewers may watch the first half of the match on OTT), 2) CWC will be available free for all mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar app and 3) better growth in digital advertising versus traditional media. CWC 2023 may see a similar growth as in digital ad spends during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023. While the absolute value of digital advertising may not be as high as TV advertising, the growth rate may be higher. Cricket has gained popularity on digital platforms, and lower advertising prices on digital channels have allowed many brands to participate. In 2019 CWC, digital advertising-led revenue ranged within INR 4,000-INR 5,000mn. Asia Cup may generate TV adex within INR 3,000-INR 4,000mn.
Consumption boost during CWC
Sales/volume growth higher in CWC quarter Consumer Discretionary, especially Food & Beverages and Alcobev, has seen a correlation with the past two CWCs (in 2015/2019). Per our findings, SSSG/volume growth in the CWC quarter surpassed the annual SSSG/volume growth in the past two CWCs. JUBI’s annual SSSG dipped 4.5% YoY in FY15 whereas in the CWC quarter, the SSSG rose 6.6% YoY. In 2019 CWC quarter too, JUBI’s SSSG was much higher at 4.5% YoY versus an annual average SSSG of 1.7% YoY in FY20. For Alcobev, the delta was visible (on high ‘on-premise’ growth) more for beer – UBBL’s annual volume pared 4.2% YoY in FY20 but volume grew 5.6% YoY in CWC quarter.
Avinash Pandey re-elected as NBDA President
MV Shreyams Kumar re-elected as Vice President and Anuradha Prasad Shukla too will continue as Honorary Treasurer of NBDA for the year 2023-24
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 4:44 PM | 1 min read
Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, has been re-elected the President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA).
According to sources, there is no change in the management. MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd., has been re-elected as Vice President, and Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson-cum-Managing Director, News24 Broadcast India Ltd., will continue as Honorary Treasurer of NBDA for the year 2023-24.
The election process was followed by the new office-bearers having lunch with MIB Secretary Apurva Chandra.
SC gives NBDA 4 weeks’ time to come up with fresh guidelines for self-regulation of media
The court said it wants to ‘tighten up’ the self-regulatory mechanism
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 3:26 PM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has reportedly asked News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) to submit fresh guidelines to “tighten up” the self-regulatory mechanism of monitoring TV news channels. According to a media report, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra has given NBDA four weeks’ time for this.
The Bench took note of submissions that the NBDA was already working on the guidelines in consultation with its present and former chairpersons, Justice (retd) A K Sikri and R V Raveendran, respectively.
Meanwhile, the News Broadcaster Federation of India (NBFI), through its counsel said that it should also be permitted to submit its own self regulations since it is the only regulatory body registered with the Centre as per the 2022 rules, unlike NBDA. Replying to the request, the court said “that suggestions and guidelines are welcome.”
To which the court reportedly replied, “We cannot sort out your ideological differences (NBDA and NBFI) here. We do not want this plea to get lost in the cacophony of rival organisations. We will see their regulations and then see yours as well,” the CJI said.
Earlier, the apex court had expressed that the existing self-regulatory mechanism to monitor TV news channels was not satisfactory and had asked the government response on making it “more effective”.
TDSAT sends notice to Disney Star for free cricket streaming on mobile devices
The petition, filed by AIDCF, alleges that the practice was unfair to the cable industry
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 12:22 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has issued a notice to Disney Star on a plea challenging free streaming of cricket matches, including the recently concluded Asia Cup and the upcoming cricket World Cup on Hotstar on mobile devices.
The petition, filed by All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), alleges that this practice is unfair to the cable industry, which has paid the broadcaster for distributing and transmitting signals.
“While on one hand, the respondent (Disney Star), has contracted for distributing and transmitting signals of the live events (Asia Cup and World Cup) to the petitioner (AIDCF) and similarly situated entities on payment basis (ala carte or part of bouquet), on the other hand, the respondent is causing transmission in respect of the very same content on a completely free-to-view basis so far as the consumers of respondent’s own platform was concerned.
“This has resulted in a clear breach of non-discriminatory principle which underpins regulatory framework covering and controlling transmission of TV signals over Telegraph i.e., wire or wireless system,” the plea said.
AIDCF, a body which has nine cable networks under it, sought the TDSAT to issue directions to Disney Star to stop the broadcast of the cricket matches on a free-to-view basis on its platform Disney+ Hotstar.
Axis moves NCLAT against NCLT allowing Zee-Sony merger
The lender has said that the approval for the merger is a “contravention" of a regulatory order against Punit Goenka
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 9:05 AM | 1 min read
How will RLD impact channels: 'Picture will be clear once BARC shares guidelines'
A decision on the price at which BARC will provide Respondent Level Data to channels is expected soon
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 8:52 AM | 3 min read
While the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) granted Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India permission to share Respondent Level Data (RLD) with broadcasters, some news channels said they are still waiting for the TV ratings body to share more details on the procedure, guidelines and the cost.
"Right now, nothing is clear because we haven't received any guidelines from BARC India, nor do we know anything about the procedure. I believe it will take a week to get a clear picture," stated the CEO of a major news channel.
Another news broadcaster stated that it is too early to predict how the data will affect the news genre. "We have to wait for the details on the data and the cost, and only then will we be able to figure out how this will work," he continued.
He went on to say, "For some broadcasters, it's a good decision, and for others, it's not." Channels can use RLD to determine which market and town to target, as well as how people consume news from the channel. I'm not sure Respondent Level Data will bring value to news, which is a commoditized business."
Another senior industry leader shared that there will be no major impact from an external perspective. "Internally, it will help better content planning," he mentioned.
As earlier reported by e4m, on September 14, the government, in a meeting called by I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra, conveyed its approval to BARC India officials to share with broadcasters Respondent Level Data, which it is already sharing with advertisers and agencies. BARC had asked the MIB to clarify whether it wants the ratings body to share with broadcasters Raw Level Data or Respondent Level Data. The ratings agency had sought clarity from the MIB as there was a confusion over the interpretation of the term ‘RLD’.
The confusion happened because in its letter sent to BARC on August 10, the ministry asked the ratings body to give the data that they “are already sharing with advertisers and media agencies.” However, the data has been referred to as Raw Level Data. But actually, it’s the Respondent Level Data which is being shared with the advertisers and agencies. Hence BARC had sought a clarification on the matter.
Raw Level Data refers to the information gathered from households by people meters. It is essentially unprocessed data, lacking any outlier exclusion. On the other hand, Respondent Level Data is the result of applying outlier management tools and algorithms to the raw data. In simpler terms, it can be described as the ultimate data that is recognized as TRPs (Television Rating Points).
Meanwhile, e4m has also reported that BARC is set to close the price at which the Respondent Level Data will be made available to the broadcasters. As of now only agencies have access to Respondent Level Data at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per annum. Sources in the industry claim that BARC is planning to make the Respondent Level Data available to broadcasters at a more reasonable price compared to what agencies pay for it. While a few sources claimed that it might be close to 50% less than what agencies pay, others said it can be as low as 1/3rd of the cost agencies are paying now.
Suggestions for the price at which the data should be made available has been shared with the BARC board members for approval. It is believed that most of the members are yet to come back with a reply.
Aditya Raj Kaul wins The Jethmalani Award for Journalism
The Jury was led by former CJI Justice Sharad Bobde
By e4m Staff | Sep 16, 2023 10:32 AM | 3 min read
Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal on Friday awarded the first - ‘The Jethmalani Award for Journalism in Service of Humanity’ to well-known conflict journalist Aditya Raj Kaul at a ceremony in New Delhi to mark the centenary of renowned legal eagle and former Law Minister of India Ram Jethmalani.
Kaul received a Gold Medal and a Cash Award of 14 lakhs ($17000). Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Rajya Sabha Members Mahesh Jethmalani and Kartikeya Sharma also presided over the event along with former Chief Justice Dipak Misra and eminent legal voice Fali S. Nariman, S. Gurumurthy.
The Jethmalani Award Prize for Legal Journalism was awarded to Media Organisation Bar & Bench who received a Copper Medal and Cash Award of one lakh and eleven thousand. The Jethmalani Award for Empowerment was won by The Indian Express Special Correspondent Hina Rohtaki who received a Copper Medal and a Cash Award of one lakh and eleven thousand.
Aditya Raj Kaul has been covering conflict, national security and foreign affairs for 15 years. He is presently Executive Editor, National Security and Strategic Affairs with TV9 Network in the founding team of India’s first news OTT News9Plus.
Kaul has worked in several Indian media organisations including The Times of India, Times Now, CNN-News18, Republic TV and BTVi. In the last more than a decade he has reported from almost 20 countries including Iraq, Israel, Palestine, South Korea, Australia, Jordan and China. He has also reported for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) during the COVID19 Pandemic.
“I am honoured to receive the award for my work on human rights, justice and counter-terrorism. When I started my career over 15 years ago, I had no awards on my mind. Today however is a surreal feeling,” Kaul told Exchange4Media after the ceremony.
“I dedicate this award to my parents Dr. Advaitavadini Kaul and Dr. Utpal Kaul who have worked tirelessly to provide me the best education and life against all challenges in life after our forced exodus in Kashmir from 1990. I owe them everything in my life”, he said.
Kaul also thanked his mentors at the ceremony. “I thank my first editor and Guru Arnab Goswami presently Editor in Chief of Republic TV for teaching me the art of TV reportage and having the courage of conviction. He held my hand at a very young age and provided the mantra to dedication towards journalism. I also express my gratitude to my boss Mr. Barun Dass, CEO and MD of TV9 Network, for his leadership, motivation and guidance for human-interest stories and bringing a paradigm shift in Indian media landscape”, he said.
The Jury of the Awards was led by former CJI Justice Sharad Bobde with following members Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Atul Kasbekar, Raghu Rai, Dr. Harivansh Narayan Singh, Dr. Sasmit Patra, Kalyani Shankar, MD Nalapat and Shekhar Mehta.
