Hathway Cable Q4 revenue up 2.29% to Rs 448.79 crore

Cable TV and broadband service provider Hathway Cable and Datacom has reported revenue growth of 2.29% for the quarter ended 31st March 2022 at Rs 448.79 crore compared to Rs 438.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.



The company's net profit nosedived by 61% to Rs 28.42 crore from Rs 72.14 crore. Total expenses rose 7.02% to Rs 447.57 crore as against Rs 418.19 crore. Pay channel costs shot up by 12.38% to Rs 168.2 crore from Rs 149.67 crore.

Hathway's revenue from the broadband business stood at Rs 157.11 crore compared to Rs 156.9 crore. Operating profit from the segment dropped 69% to Rs 5.02 crore from Rs 16.23 crore. Cable TV revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to Rs 291.68 crore from Rs 281.8 crore. The segment slipped into an operating loss of Rs 3.81 crore against an operating profit of Rs 4.68 crore.

For the full fiscal, revenue was up 3.53% to Rs 1793.02 crore compared to Rs 1731.77 crore. Net profit dropped 49% to Rs 130.35 crore from Rs 253.25 crore. Expenses rose by 6.12% to Rs 1767.25 crore from Rs 1665.29 crore. Pay channel cost was up 16% at Rs 649.03 crore compared to Rs 559.37 crore.



The company reported broadband revenue of Rs 621.87 crore compared to Rs 615.43 crore. Operating profit from the segment dropped by 62% to Rs 17.27 crore from Rs 45.67 crore.



Revenue from the cable TV segment saw a 4.9% increase at Rs 1171.15 crore from Rs 1116.34 crore. Operating profit declined 83% to Rs 10.15 crore from Rs 59.46 crore.

