DTH sector lost 1.42 mn active subscribers in JFM quarter: TRAI

The total active direct to home (DTH) subscriber base has declined by 1.42 million to 69.57 million for the January-March quarter from 70.99 million in the October-December quarter, as per Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) quarterly Performance Indicator Report (PIR).



During the quarter ending 31st March 2021, there were 4 pay DTH service providers in India. Bharti Telemedia (Airtel Digital TV) pipped Dish TV to emerge as the second-biggest operator in the country with a 25.54% share of the market. In the trailing quarter, Bharti Telemedia's share stood at 25.17%.



Dish TV's market share has dropped to 24.09% from 25.45%, while Tata Sky continued to dominate the market with a 33.3% share compared to 33.03% in the trailing quarter. Sun Direct's market share increased to 17.07% from 16.35%, a quarter ago.



As of 31st March 2021, there are 1726 MSOs registered with MIB. Further, as per the data reported by MSOs/HITS operators, there are 12 MSOs & 1 HITS operator who have a subscriber base greater than one million.



Siti Networks led the cable-TV market with 8.25 million active subscribers, including subscribers who have been inactive or temporarily suspended for not more than the last 90 days. It was followed by GTPL Hathway with 7.74 million active subscribers. Hathway Digital and DEN Networks had 5.65 and 4.52 million subscribers. Among the national players, NXT Digital had 2.05 million subscribers for HITS and 1.17 million subscribers for cable TV. Collectively, it had 3.22 million active subscribers.



Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication (TCCL) was the leading cable TV network among the regional players with 3.53 million subscribers followed by Kerala Communicators Cable Ltd (KCCL) with 3.05 million subscribers, Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV (2.93 million), Fastway Transmissions (2.22 million), KAL Cables (2.02 million), VK Digital (1.76 million) and Asianet Digital Network (1.22 million).



A total number of 901 private satellite TV channels have been permitted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) for uplinking only/downlinking only/both uplinking and downlinking, as of 31st March 2021. There are 327 satellite pay channels as of 31st March 2021, which include 235 SD (standard definition) satellite pay-TV channels and 92 HD (high definition) satellite Pay TV channels.



Apart from the radio channels operated by public broadcaster All India Radio (AIR), there are 366 operational private FM Radio channels in 105 cities with operational 30 Private FM Radio broadcasters, as compared to 367 private FM Radio channels in 105 cities with operational 31 FM Radio broadcasters in the previous quarter. During the quarter ending 31st March 2021, Odisha Television Limited has ceased the operation of its single FM Radio station in the city of Rourkela, Odisha.



The reported advertisement revenue during the quarter ending 31st March 2021 in respect of 365 private FM Radio stations is Rs. 321.52 crore, as against Rs. 323.01 crore in respect of 366 private FM Radio stations for the previous quarter.



As per data received from MIB, as of 31st March 2021, 324 Community Radio Stations are operational in the country.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)