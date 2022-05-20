MIB directs DPOs to install bandpass filters & LNBs to avoid interference due to 5G trials
The broadcasting industry has been arguing that the allocation of frequencies in the 3300-3670 band to 5G services will lead to severe disruption of the satellite services for media & broadcast
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has directed the distribution platform operators (DPOs) like Tata Play, Hathway Cable, and NXTDIGITAL to install bandpass filters and Low Noise Block (LNBs) with narrowband filters to avoid interference due to ongoing 5G trials.
In the ongoing 5G trials, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has observed interference in the operations of DTH/HITS/MSOs as these systems are using wideband filters/receivers from 3400 to 4200 MHz. The DoT plans to auction spectrum for 5G IMT services in the frequency band 3300-3670 MHz.
The DoT has conveyed to the MIB that in order to ensure broadcast services in the 3700-4200 MHz range and 5G IMT in the 3300-3670 MHz range can co-exist without harmful interference, the operators of DTH/HITS/MSOs are required to install bandpass filters and LNBs with narrowband filters to restrict their reception within 3700-4200 MHz range.
"All DTH/HITS/MSOs are advised to install bandpass filters and LNBs as specified above so that their systems do not suffer interference from 5G IMT systems," the MIB said in an order to the DPOs.
In its recommendations on ‘Auction of spectrum in frequency bands identified for IMT/5G’, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had suggested that the DoT should ask the MIB to take appropriate action and sensitise the MSOs, DTH operators, and other users to ensure the use of high-quality bandpass filters operating in 3700-4200 MHz range to avoid interference from IMT stations.
"As the IMT emissions in the 3300-3670 MHz may saturate the Low Noise Block (LNB) of the FSS earth station which traditionally operates in the 3400-4200 MHz, there is a need to make use of high-quality bandpass filters operating in 3700-4200 MHz range," TRAI had said in its recommendations.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube