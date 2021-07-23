Hathway Cable consolidated revenue up 5.2% at Rs 441.33 crore in Q1

Hathway Cable and Datacom has reported 5.2% increase in consolidated revenue at Rs 441.33 crore for the first quarter ended 30th June as against Rs 419.56 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.



Total expenses dropped 1% to Rs 423.72 crore from Rs 427.92 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Pay channel cost rose 17.33% at Rs 155.09 crore compared to Rs 132.18 crore.



The company's net profit declined 25.7% to Rs 48.88 crore from Rs 66.06 crore.



Hathway's broadband business saw 4.2% revenue growth at Rs 152.74 crore compared to Rs 146.51 crore. Operating profit more than doubled to Rs 15.8 crore from Rs 7.84 crore.



The cable business revenue was up 5.64% at Rs 288.5 crore compared to Rs 273.05 crore. Operating profit surged by almost 86.3% to Rs 2.33 crore from Rs 17.06 crore.

