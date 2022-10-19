Hathway Cable Q2 consolidated revenue expands 6% to Rs 473.2 crore

Hathway Cable and Datacom have reported a 6% YoY growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 473.2 crore compared to Rs 447.9 crore. Net profit jumped 59% to Rs 30.3 crore from Rs 19.1 crore. Operating EBITDA declined by 5% to Rs 84.6 crore from Rs 89.2 crore.



Total expenditure for the quarter jumped 8% to Rs 388.6 crore from Rs 358.7 crore. Pay channel cost jumped 24% to Rs 195.8 crore from Rs 157.3 crore.



The broadband business recorded subscription revenue growth of 3% at Rs 161.1 crore compared to Rs 157.2 crore. Total expenditure declined by 9% to Rs 110.8 crore from Rs 122.2 crore.



Net profit from the broadband segment rose 44% to Rs 16.3 crore from Rs 11.3 crore. Operating EBITDA jumped 44% to Rs 50.3 crore from Rs 35 crore.



The subscription income from the cable business dropped 5% to Rs 176.1 crore from Rs 185.3 crore. Placement revenue rose 43% to Rs 124.1 crore from Rs 86.6. Expenditure increased 17% to Rs 274.3 crore from Rs 233.6 crore.



Operating EBITDA declined 35% to Rs 34.6 crore from Rs 53.6 crore. The company slipped in the red with a net loss of Rs 2.9 crore against a net profit of Rs 7.9 crore.



The company added 12,500 subscribers to take the total broadband base to 1.13 million while the total home passes increased to 5.8 million. The company's cable universe stood at 5.6 million set-top boxes (STBs).

