Hathway Cable consolidated revenue dips 8.3% to Rs 1874.2 crore in FY21

Hathway Cable and Datacom's consolidated revenue for the fiscal ended 31st March has dipped 8.3% to Rs 1874.2 crore from Rs 2044.14 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's net profit jumped 140% to Rs 253.87 crore from Rs 105.4 crore.

The company's expenses dropped 15% to Rs 1665.2 crore from Rs 1960.5 crore. Pay channel cost remained flat at Rs 559 crore as against Rs 560.5 crore in FY19.

In Q4, the company's revenue declined 13% to Rs 447.9 crore from Rs 514.4 crore. Total expenses shrank 8.79% to Rs 418.19 crore from Rs 458.53 crore. Net profit jumped 47.22% to Rs 72.14 crore from Rs 49 crore.

Hathway's revenue from the cable TV business fell 9.2% to Rs 1116.34 crore from Rs 1230.7 crore. Segment profit declined by almost 30% at Rs 59.46 crore compared to Rs 84.77 crore.



The broadband segment revenue increased 8.42% to Rs 615.43 crore from Rs 567.6 crore. The company reported an operating profit of Rs 45.67 crore which is a 122% increase over Rs 20.5 crore in Q4 FY19.



In Q4, the cable TV and broadband revenues stood at Rs 281.8 crore and Rs 156.9 crore respectively. In the previous fiscal, the revenues from the segments were Rs 304.3 crore and Rs 151.3 crore.



Cable TV's operating profit nosedived to Rs 4.68 crore from Rs 39 crore. The broadband segment's operating profit stood surged to Rs 16.23 crore from Rs 1.24 crore

