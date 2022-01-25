GEC ad volume saw 50% spike in 2021 compared to 2017

As per TAM AdEx data, the ad volumes in the GEC genre started recovering from July ’21 onwards to reach the highest in October ’21, thanks to the festive season

The General Entertainment Channels (GEC) genre registered a 29% growth in ad volume in 2021 as compared to 2020, TAM AdEx data has revealed. This has been the highest growth in ad volumes since 2017, the report shows.

The genre has witnessed 50% indexed growth compared to 2017. Moreover, the third and fourth quarters have also seen a resurgence in ad volumes, possibly due to the economic revival seen in various sectors during the ebbing of the pandemic.

This revival comes after a drop in the May-June '21 period due to the second lockdown. The ad volumes on the GEC genre recovered from July ’21 onwards to reach the highest in October ’21, thanks to the festive season.

The GEC share in the overall TV advertising scenario has been constantly on the rise, except for the COVID-hit 2020. For instance, in 2017, the GEC share was 26% and that went up to 27% in 2018 and 28% in 2019. However, in 2020 the share dropped to 27%.

In 2021, Hindi GECs continued to lead the overall genre with more than 20% share in ad volumes. Also, two of the top five subgenres retained their ranks in 2021, while Malayalam GECs replaced Kannada GECs. Interestingly, the top five subgenres accounted for around 67% share of ad volumes during both periods.

The report stated that the count of advertisers on the GEC genre dropped by 10% in Q2 '21 and recovered by 1% in Q3' 21. It further grew by 17% in Q4 '21 over Q2’21. The count of brands in the GEC genre also dropped by 122% in Q2 '21 and recovered by 5% and 18% respectively in Q3 ’21 and Q4 ’21 over Q2 ’21.

Meanwhile, the Food & Beverages sector topped with a 27% share of ad volumes in the GEC genre, followed by Personal Care/Personal Hygiene with 23% share. Toilet Soaps lost its first position to Milk Beverages in 2021 over 2020. The top ten categories constituted 40% share of the GEC genre’s ad volumes.

HUL, Reckitt Benckiser and Brooke Bond Lipton India remained in the top three positions in the GEC genre during 2020 and 2021. Lakme Lever was the new entrant in the top 10 and moved up by three positions to the 10th rank. The top 100 advertisers accounted for 86% share of the overall GEC genre advertising.

Over 780 advertisers advertised exclusively in the GEC genre during 2021 with JCB Industries leading the exclusive advertiser in the genre followed by Timelesstoday Llc.

On the brand’s side, over 5600 brands were present on TV in the GEC genre. Horlicks moved up to first place in 2021, from fourth place in 2020. The four brands entered the top ten list during 2021 over 2020. Also, over 1300 and 2800 advertisers and brands exclusively advertised in the GEC genre with EPX Uptech and Ponds Bright Beauty Face Wash as the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively during the last year.

The report also added that Regional and National GEC channels had 78% and 22% share of ad volumes respectively in the GEC genre during 2021. Diamond Producers Association ESV (Belgium) and Aachi Masala Foods were leading exclusive advertisers on National and Regional GEC channels respectively last year.

Prime Time was the most preferred time band in the GEC genre followed by afternoon and morning time bands. Prime Time, Afternoon and Morning time bands together added more than 70% share of ad volumes.

In 2021 and 2020, less than 20-sec ads of the GEC genre had a 24% share of ad volumes. Ad commercials of 20-40 seconds were most preferred for advertising on GEC channels during both years. Meanwhile, commercial advertising added a 61% share of Ad Volumes whereas Promos had a 39% share in 2021 in the GEC genre.

