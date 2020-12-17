Extremely grateful to our advertisers and distributors who stood by us: Vikas Khanchandani

The Republic CEO, who was released on bail in the TRP manipulation case, said ‘all of this has made the organization, and its employees extremely resilient and strong’

“All of this that has happened over the last two months has made the organization, and its employees and its people extremely resilient, extremely powerful and strong, said Vikas Khanchandani, Republic CEO, as he was released from jail on Thursday after a Mumbai court granted him bail in the TRP manipulation case.

He said his belief in the judiciary is very very high.

“One message to all our partners, advertisers and our distributors, who stood strong with us, is that I am extremely grateful to them,” he said.

“The country is with us. Even in jail, people watch Republic Bharat every morning,” he said futher.

“Despite all of the challenges and adversities that we have faced, we will succeed and the truth will always prevail, he added.



Khanchandani was arrested on December 13.