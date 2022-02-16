Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani steps down

Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani has stepped down.
Khanchandani joined Republic in 2017.
He has been instrumental in shaping the strategies of the news network. Khanchandani also helped in carving out new avenues in the digital operations under Republic World.
