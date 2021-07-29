'Sunfeast India Move As One' back with second season, registrations begin

exchange4media.com has joined hands with 'Sunfeast India Move As One' initiative -- consecutively for the second time. It is a virtual marathon organised by Procam International to support the marginalised communities. This year’s marathon is collecting funds to support the children and the funds collected from the registration process will be targeted towards helping the kids who have lost their parents and loved ones in the deadly wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and get them access to education, healthcare, and overall physical and mental well-being.

While ITC Sunfeast is the title sponsor of the event where other sponsors include FIT India, Give India, The Art Of Living, Fast & UP, ASICS, PhonePe, Republic, and BW Businessworld. Olympian Haile Gebrelassie has been signed up as the event ambassador.

The representatives of the partnering corporates got together for a stimulating virtual discussion on Wednesday, wherein they talked about the marathon and its goals. Present on the panel were Procam MD Anil Singh; ASICS MD - India Operations Rajat Khurana; Fast & Up CEO Vijayaraghavan Venugopal; Republic TV Group President Bhaskar Das, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief BW Businessworld & exchange4media Annurag Batra; and Fever FM RJ Sriram Sulya.

Anil Singh expressed his sincere thanks to all the partners of the event, “I would like to thank the partners for their selfless and unequivocal support to the cause and making this marathon happen. Annurag (Batra) and Bhaskar (Das), whom I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with for years, and all the others, never questioned the intent and their first reaction to the prospect was how could they help better.”

Speaking about the association, Annurag Batra shared, “It is our privilege to associate with the event for it represents the two biggest things that are most important right now; fitness/health and hope. Such initiatives keep us hopeful of the future.”

Bhaskar Das added, “As a media company we also believe that nation comes first and have been really working hard in that direction. The event also reflects the same ethos and it is our privilege to partner with the team. The whole concept is so inclusive.”

Rajat Khurana further noted, “A sound mind stays in a sound body and that has been our brand’s motto, which matches with what the marathon also stands for. We might not realise the importance or impact of what we are doing today with this event but it will all be visible two years from now; how important events like these are engaging and motivating the community while contributing to a great cause. Our brand ambassadors, who themselves are the biggest of athletes including the likes of Manika Batra, Rohan Bopanna, Ravindra Jadeja etc, will play a big role.”

Vijayaraghavan Venugopal elucidated that Procam’s initiative couldn’t have come at a better time. “It is about movement and we all know the importance of it. The marathon will play a role in mobilizing the community and keeping them happy & healthy. We are excited to use our brand proposition and channels to talk to the community and prompt them to sign up for this.”

Sriram Sulya said that the motto of his and all other jockeys at numerous national and international radio stations owned by the HT Group will be to make the event more engaging and interesting. “Last year, I made a video of myself climbing to my apartment, which is on the 22nd floor to motivate our followers, and this year too, all the jockeys are super excited to contribute to this great cause.”

The launch event also witnessed the presence of Give India CEO Sumit Tayal, Fit India Mission Director Ekta Vishoi, and Art of Living Foundation’s Sri Sri Ravishankar, who all congratulated the organisers, along with smile ambassadors Politician Priya Dutt and Actress & Activist Tara Sharma.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)