NFT start-up Unica Token ropes in Bhaskar Das as Director-Content Creation

Bhaskar Das

Bhaskar Das has joined metaverse and NFT start-up Unica Token as Director-Content Creation.

Das recently stepped down as Republic Media Network's Chief Strategy Officer. He was with the network since 2019.

Das was earlier President of The Times of India Group, and Group CEO at Zee Media Network. He was also associated with Dainik Bhaskar Group as Executive President.  

