Scrolling up or down: Where is India's digital news business headed?
As advertisers tightened their purse strings, media players faced a muted growth on their digital platforms in Q124. Veterans from the industry share the cause & effect of the situation
As the first two quarters for the fiscal year 2023-24 come to a wrap, news publishers are not only experiencing tectonic shifts in their print and broadcast media business, but their digital arm too is facing dynamic consumer shifts.
In an increasingly converged world, besides making sense on ROI matrices, digital offers extended reach at a very low cost, an ability to engage with the viewers in a two-way conversation, co-opt them into the content creation process, empower them by giving them a voice and retain them. The cost and business efficiencies clearly operate at many levels, says Sanjay Trehan, a digital and new media advisor.
According to a study by Reuters Institute, India is a strongly mobile-focused market where 72 percent readers access news through smartphones and just 35 percent via computers. However, despite the glittery user penetration numbers, advertisers, it seems, are not finding it worth investing their money in digital news publisher platforms.
For NDTV, the revenue was down by 35 percent in Q1 of 2023-24 due to lower advertising spends both on broadcasting and digital. Nevertheless, despite low advertisement spends, digital business remained profitable. For Network18 as well, revenue was flattish during the quarter as a weak advertising environment had an impact on the digital segment.
Jagran Prakashan Media’s Q1-24 digital revenue stood at Rs 14.43 crores as against Rs 16.78 crores in Q1-23. Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Jagran Prakashan Limited, stated in the financial results that “Digital business had nearly the same revenue as in Q1 of the previous year partly because of unfavourable market conditions and partly because of inability to monetise the consumer base to the expected level.”
The Indian Express experienced a slowdown in ad revenue in the last two quarters but subscribers and events business performed well, according CEO Sanjay Sindhwani.
Focussing on sector-wise advertisers, Sindhwani underlined that the IT sector, which spends majorly on digital, has been severely impacted in the economic slowdown. The auto sector has supply chain issues where their order books are full but delivery is an issue. Now, because they are overbooked, advertising is not required for them, he said. Edtech is somewhat tumbling now, which has also resulted in layoffs and cost-cuts. In fact, the whole startup sector has been cost cutting heavily. Gaming was still big but has not seen much growth in the recent past due to regulatory issues and their restrictions on advertising.
For Republic, over the past year or so, there has been a significant shift in direct advertising towards digital publishers along with the always-growing network demand, shared Tapan Sharma, Head of Digital, Republic. The network’s revenue has also grown alongside the continuous growth of revenue in the industry.
Sharma believes the drop in advertisers is happening because advertisers and agencies have now become more aware, vigilant, and methodical with digital ad spending and campaign management. They are looking for better Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) and improving campaign efficiency.
“As a result, publishers who have not prepared themselves well to address the ever-evolving media planning and buying environment may be facing the challenges of monetising via advertising,” added Sharma.
Digital business sustains on two factors - Advertisers and subscribers. On one hand, where the advertisers are declining, publishers are generating quality content to increase their subscriber base who are ready to pay for paywalled content.
Trehan added, “For content behind paywalls to work, it has to be exclusive, differentiated, value-added and premium in nature viz. data and research. The more one has this kind of content, the better will be their subscription traction. Based on this Karmic principle, NYT today has about ten million subscribers, perhaps the most of any publisher in the world.”
The advertising revenue is further split into two - direct and programmatic. Publishers who have been heavily dependent on the latter have faced declining revenues because they have lost the traffic due to certain changes in Google and Facebook’s policies.
Pradeep Gairola, Business Head- Digital, The Hindu, has seen a positive growth in subscription revenue but not a large one. Fifty percent of their revenue comes via subscriptions and paywall content. The direct to programmatic advertising ratio for Hindu currently is at 70:30 split.
But there are obstacles for publishers who are more dependent on subscribers than advertisers too. Major one being, the subscriber revenue is not about acquisition but retention. And, Indian publishers have retention rates much lower than international publishers.
Gairola highlighted, “When we approached the business ages ago, we lacked the wisdom that this is not an acquisition business but a retention business. Retention depends a lot on what kind of audience you have been able to acquire. Secondly, what have you done to ensure that the audience builds a relationship with you and builds a habit around you.”
It is a pertinent industry problem because Indians are accustomed to free content. Unlike other countries, news in India has always been fragmented as an industry and has never charged a penny to its readers. This is also why The New York Times, The Guardian, and other international publishers have higher retention rates.
According to Sharma, the newspaper industry has not really made any significant increment in the subscription fee for the past many years. Whereas a digital news consumer was never asked to pay anything to read or watch news by Indian digital news publishers at large.
“Additionally, the sheer amount of content we are generating, we are not able to communicate or showcase the same to the reader. We haven't been able to establish to the reader how we add value,” shared The Hindu executive.
Further Sindhwani added, as a news publication, if one has to do credible content then it costs money. Customers need to appreciate and value good content in order to be able to pay money for it. The sooner the audience will understand that, the sooner they will be able to differentiate between free content and paid quality content.
Trehan also observed a trend of upward revision of subscription rates for digital when bundled with other value offerings. As more and more products are being bundled along with the main offering, rates are being hiked. Games, puzzles, premium content, exclusive videos are now becoming a part of the 'All Access' subscription.
Sharma believes news subscriptions in India will see significant growth over the next two to four years and publishers will certainly need to focus on offering discrete quality content consistently for paid users.
“The Indian digital news readers are now much more evolved and so is the industry. Within the next few years, the industry will experience habit creation amongst the users of paying for a digital news subscription. This has already started happening in the metros and will further grow in the rest of the markets,” he added.
KFC India ropes in PivotConsult to enhance customer experience
As part of the mandate, PivotConsult will deploy data-driven customer segments and campaigns for KFC India
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 2:28 PM | 1 min read
Looking to enhance customer life cycle and optimise lifetime value across offline stores and online touchpoints, KFC India has partnered with PivotConsult, the MarTech arm of PivotRoots - a Havas Company.
As part of the mandate, PivotConsult will deploy data-driven customer segments and campaigns for KFC India, enabling the brand to deliver an enhanced customer experience.
Commenting on the partnership, Aparna Bhawal, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India, said, “As a brand, KFC is constantly working towards improving ease, access, and value for our consumers. Our partnership with PivotConsult is a testament to this commitment. We look forward to unlocking newer engagement opportunities & further improving customer lifetime value with this partnership.”
“It is an exciting time to partner with KFC India and take the brand through its next chapter of growth and transformation. With PivotConsult at the helm, managing the customer lifecycle, the blend of strategy, creativity, data, and technology will help KFC India craft omnichannel, personalized customer journeys, drive acquisitions, and increase customer lifetime value,” said Yogesh Kothari, Global Business Head, PivotConsult.
“By implementing customer experience with marketing technology and leveraging customer lifecycle management strategies, PivotConsult is helping Indian brands boost marketing efficiency and increase their customers' lifecycle value, paving the way for sustainable business growth,” said Abhimanyu Vyas, Business Head, PivotConsult.
Sociowash bags Lead’s social media mandate
The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 10:26 AM | 1 min read
Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, has secured the Social Media mandate of Lead, a school edtech company, in a multi-agency pitch. Under the mandate, Sociowash will be responsible for boosting Lead’s social media presence and increasing the brand visibility of the edtech school brand by deploying creative campaigns, from the agency’s Mumbai office, stated a press release.
Commenting on the win, Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash, said, “We are thrilled to partner with LEAD in their mission of making excellent learning accessible and affordable for every child in India, with a focus on boosting student confidence by building 21st-century skills such as Communication, Collaboration and Critical Thinking. Through this collaboration, Sociowash will leverage its extensive experience and industry insights to develop and execute Social Media strategies that align with LEAD's core values and objectives.”
Anupam Gurani, Chief Business and Marketing Officer, Lead, said, "At Lead, we believe in the transformative power of education and technology. Partnering with Sociowash allows us to harness the potential of Social Media to further our mission of revolutionizing schooling in India. We are excited to collaborate with Sociowash in crafting engaging campaigns that connect with our diverse school audience and inspire positive change."
Now, Hindi publishers barring AI & tech firms from using content without permission
Dainik Bhaskar and Amar Ujala have updated terms and conditions banning all tech firms who intend to use their content
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 14, 2023 9:13 AM | 4 min read
Not only Open AI, Indian news publishers have decided to take on all tech firms that are working on Large Language Models (LLMs) to build their own generative AI tools.
Taking a lead in the fight against digital giants, Dainik Bhaskar and Amar Ujala have barred all “AI and tech firms” from scanning and using their digital content to train their LLM models without their written permission.
Both publishers have updated their terms of reference in this regard on their websites this week in which “non-commercial use” of content has been defined in detail to warn all AI and tech firms who seek to train their LLM models by feeding on news websites' content.
The updated “terms and conditions” of Dainik Bhaskar’s website reads, “All materials published or available on the Services are protected by copyright, and owned or controlled by DBCL solely or in association with third parties or with such other parties who are given credit as the provider of the Content. Non-commercial use of the Service shall also include the use of Content only upon obtaining prior written consent from DBCL in connection with: (1) the development of any software program, including, but not limited to, training a machine learning or artificial intelligence (AI) system or large language model (LLM); or (2) providing archived or cached data sets containing Content to another person or entity.”
The company has also defined the content as “including, but not limited to all text, photographs, images, illustrations, designs, audio clips, video clips, “look and feel,” metadata, data, or compilations, all referred to as the "Content".
Amar Ujala has added similar conditions on its website in Hindi. The daily has barred makers of all devices and services, including robots and spiders from using its content sans written permission.
e4m has earlier reported how over 70 per cent of Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) members have restricted access to Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Global media houses like New York Times, The Guardian, CNN and Reuters have already blocked OpenAI’s access to their online offerings.
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-others-news/70-dnpa-members-blocked-openais-access-to-their-websites-129775.html
Generative AI tools, including ChatGPT, are based on Large language Models (LLM), which are trained on vast numbers of documents taken from the internet: news articles, authored essays, technical reports, blogs, social media posts among others.
Open AI has allegedly neither acknowledged publishers' contributions to ChatGPT development nor presented any revenue-sharing model with them so far. On top of that, the firm is making money through subscriptions, DNPA members told e4m, adding that the media houses invest huge amounts in producing content that is being used by AI firms for free.
More publishers are in the process of updating the terms and conditions of their websites to protect copyright violations. No one is ready to speak on the record though. They are also blocking web crawlers of all such firms.
"Many of our members have taken action to block web crawlers and are currently in the process of updating their terms and conditions," DNPA’s Secretary General Sujata Gupta had told e4m on Tuesday.
Digital ecosystem disrupted
“Backed by Microsoft, OpenAI has disrupted the digital ecosystem by launching its powerful generative AI tool ChatGPT last November,” the digital head of a prominent TV channel said.
While news publishers are struggling on the revenue front due to a range of reasons including the loss of referral traffic over the last one year, OpenAI was valued at $27 billion within months of ChatGPT launch, in April to be precise, when it went for a funding round.
Meanwhile, tech giants like Google and Meta are in the process of launching their generative AI tools, which has alarmed the publishers. Some like Chatsonic have already rolled out ChatGPT-type platforms.
Indian publishers allege that Google built its business model on their content only but it never shared a fair share of revenue with them, a charge that Google India rejected many times.
It is noteworthy that DNPA has dragged Google India to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) two years ago alleging that the tech giant was not giving them their due share of its advertising revenue, a charge that Google has always denied. The matter is still pending at the CCI.
WhatsApp launches Channels
The Indian cricket team, and celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Neha Kakkar launch their WhatsApp Channels
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 9:05 AM | 4 min read
Mark Zuckerberg has announced the launch of WhatsApp Channels in India and over 150 countries.
WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool and deliver a private way to receive updates from people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp, stated a press release.
Mark Zuckerberg, announced the news on his WhatsApp Channel, “Excited to introduce you all to WhatsApp Channels, a new private way for you to get updates from people and organizations you follow. I'm starting this channel to share Meta news and updates. Looking forward to connecting with you all around the world.”
Launching the official Indian Cricket Team WhatsApp Channel, BCCI, said, “The Indian Cricket team is thrilled to partner with WhatsApp on the launch of Channels. We kick-off our partnership with WhatsApp with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which is set to begin in October. We will leverage Channels to generate excitement and support as India gets ready to host the marquee event after a decade-long wait. With WhatsApp Channels, fans will be aware of important and accurate information and news around match schedules, timings, scorecards etc. Get on WhatsApp channels and never miss out on updates from on and off the field.”
Commenting on the launch of WhatsApp Channels, actress Katrina Kaif, said, “I am delighted to collaborate with WhatsApp for the launch of WhatsApp Channels. This platform provides me with an exciting opportunity to connect with those who are interested in various aspects of my life, be it my work in the film industry or my ventures in the business world, all of which I am deeply passionate about. WhatsApp Channels serves as a personalized newsletter through which I can share insights and updates with my dedicated audience, fans, and all those who have consistently shown their support throughout my journey.”
Actor Vijay Deverakonda, commenting on the launch of WhatsApp Channels, said, “I am launching my Channel on WhatsApp today. Excited to share some great sneak peeks, exclusive behind-the-scenes content with my boys and girls across the country. And the best part is that it's as simple as sending a message.”
Launching his WhatsApp Channel, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, said, “WhatsApp Channels is something I’m personally excited about because now I have a place where I can share important updates about my life and express myself using all the things I love on WhatsApp, like videos, photos or polls, not just with people close to me but my larger extended community. Who knows the next time I’m performing at Coachella or go on tour, people on my WhatsApp Channel will be the first to know.”
Channels can be found in a new tab called Updates - where you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow. As we expand Channels globally, we’re introducing the following updates:
- Enhanced Directory - you can now find channels to follow that are automatically filtered based on your country. You can also view channels that are new, most active, and popular based on number of followers.
- Reactions - you can react using emojis to give feedback and see a count of total reactions. How you react will not be shown to followers.
- Editing - soon, admins will be able to make changes to their Updates for up to 30 days, when we automatically delete them from our servers.
- Forwarding - whenever you forward an Update to chats or groups it will include a link back to the channel so people can find out more.
“WhatsApp Channels are rolling out globally over the next few weeks. This is just the beginning, and we’ll continue to add more features and expand Channels based on feedback we get from users. Over the coming months, we’ll also make it possible for anyone to create a channel,” Zuckerberg said.
TRAI mulling consultation paper on OTT issues: Report
The regulatory body is looking to deliberate on MIB overseeing the content regulation and MeitY handling the carriage part, the report says
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 8:53 AM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is planning to bring out a consultation paper for matters related to OTT players, says a media report.
The regulatory body is looking to deliberate on MIB overseeing the content regulation and MeitY handling the carriage part, the report says.
TRAI is also planning to discuss price parity between OTT video platforms and distribution channels like cable TV and DTH services. Live content on OTT can be brought under rules similar to the broadcasting sector, the report said quoting industry sources.
In July this year, TRAI released a consultation paper on the regulatory mechanism for OTT communication services, and the selective banning of OTT services.
Live stream with influencers: Latest addition to marketing cart of e-comm sites
Experts say using influencers provides brands a huge opportunity to expand their reach beyond the usual channels such as Google and Facebook/Instagram
By Shantanu David | Sep 14, 2023 8:31 AM | 5 min read
E-commerce brands have undergone a transformation in their approach to influencer marketing, evolving it from a sporadic, one-time effort into a continuous, year-round endeavour. There are plenty of e-commerce/D2C (direct-to-consumers) brands that have been built with influencers as the foundational element and many brands still exist because of them.
As per Business Insider, 118 million people in India have tried products that have been pushed by influencers and its growing leaps and bounds. And one way they’re doing that is by going on live streams on e-commerce platforms to help push a diverse range of products, as we’ve explored before.
Anshul Garg, Managing Partner and Head, Publicis Commerce India, notes that these brands spend a large part of their budgets on the creators and influencers, and less on media/marketing. “With more than 80 million content creators across different geographies and genres, there is a growing interest across a range of brand segments to work with influencers and engage with their customers. It provides brands a huge opportunity to expand their reach beyond the usual channels i.e. Google and Facebook/Instagram.”
According to a report by McKinsey & Company, live-commerce-initiated sales could contribute up to 20 percent of all e-commerce transactions by 2026. India's e-commerce market is expected to touch $220 billion by 2025, out of which live commerce could touch upwards of $50 billion in terms of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), as per a report by EY India.
Multiple D2C brands specifically in segments such as beauty, personal care, food, fashion etc have built initial traction using influencers. On the other hand, few traditional brands across sectors such as electronics, automotive, and home cleaning, etc are also leveraging influencers to enhance their reach to desired customer cohorts.
Ritika Taneja, Head of E-Commerce, GroupM India, says that Indian e-commerce brands are increasingly leveraging influencer marketing to boost visibility, credibility, and sales. "Collaborating with influencers taps into wider audiences through social media, using posts, blogs, and videos to engage and generate leads. As influencer marketing and UGC prove effective, diverse industries like travel, fashion, beauty, and food are also adopting these strategies. This dynamic landscape will likely see more brands across sectors embracing these methods to enhance audience connections and competitiveness.”
Brands such as Nykaa and Amazon are doing live commerce and getting creators onboard to conduct 30 to 60 minutes of live streaming where they discuss products.
“Here, influencers highlight certain features and discounts that consumers can take advantage of. There are brands that follow the traditional model and onboard creators to create short form videos for Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. These platforms are often used to raise awareness and educate consumers about specific offers or new launches,” says Karan Pherwani, Vice President, Chtrbox.
Different strokes
Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India) says to ensure profitability and efficiency, these advertisers have implemented a nuanced strategy, categorizing their campaigns into three distinct phases: Burst, Pulse, and Always On.
“In the Burst phase, the primary objective is to generate excitement and publicity by collaborating with well-known, mass-scale influencers. In this phase, the primary emphasis is placed on extending the reach of the brand message, prioritizing the broad dissemination of content over its precise alignment with specific audience segments. Burst campaigns typically occur once or twice annually, often timed to coincide with significant events such as festive seasons or major product launches,” he says.
Conversely, the Pulse phase sees brands engaging with micro-influencers who possess highly relevant and niche followers, often synchronized with particular moments in the monthly calendar, such as payday. True to its name, Pulse campaigns introduce a rhythmic cadence into influencer activities, synchronizing them with the financial patterns of the target audience.
And in stark contrast, Always On initiatives are primarily fuelled by nano-influencers who are overseen by communities and third-party aggregators. These continuous campaigns maintain a perpetual presence within the influencer ecosystem, ensuring an uninterrupted and sustained engagement with the audience while assuring ROI and sales. A number of D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) brands have constructed their entire brand identity primarily by leveraging influencers successfully.
Different Folks
Prachi Bali, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, also observes that ecommerce is of course a unique category by itself where click to purchase can be incentivised in a substantial way using influencers and user engagement.
She says, “It is a credible way for them to drive traffic to their own platforms. Other brand segments haven’t really entered the space in a big way since they don’t necessarily have e-commerce enabled platforms or are not really discount oriented. The gaming industry has also been using live streams for new product reviews and launches to capture and showcase the excitement of new products or levels.”
Kunal Khandelwal, Group Head - Outreach, SoCheers, says e-commerce brands like Amazon and Myntra have already strengthened their fort in this area, offering genuine product reviews, unboxings, and lifestyle endorsements that customers find more authentic than traditional advertising.
“Apart from this, brands are encouraging customers to share their experiences through reviews, unboxing videos, and social media posts, thus encouraging user generated content. They might even run contests or campaigns to incentivize UGC creation. By featuring this content on their platforms, e-commerce brands not only showcase genuine user experiences but also create a sense of community. It's about turning customers into brand advocates. So, I'd say we can expect to see more diverse brands embracing this strategy to build stronger relationships with their audiences.”
Asia Cup: Disney+ Hotstar hits peak concurrency of 2.8 crore during India-Pak match
The platform has beaten its own 2019 World Cup record of 2.53 crore simultaneous viewership during the India vs New Zealand semi-finals
By e4m Desk | Sep 13, 2023 3:36 PM | 1 min read
The India-Pakistan match on Disney+ Hotstar on September 11 set a new record for ODI with a concurrency of 2.8 crore viewers, the platform claimed.
The viewership, said the platform, surpassed the earlier record of 2.53 crore simultaneous viewers set by the India vs. New Zealand semi-final match during the 2019 World Cup.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah too shared the viewership numbers.
Today’s #INDvsPAK has clocked 2.8 Crore concurrent users on @DisneyPlusHS - the highest for any India match in the history of digital. The previous best was #INDvsNZ 2019 @cricketworldcup semifinal with 2.52 Crore concurrent users ?? #AsiaCup@StarSportsIndia— Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 11, 2023
India won the match with a massive margin of 228 runs. The match was played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday. The highly anticipated clash was shifted to a reserve day after rain played spoilsport earlier.
