Republic appoints Anand Sreenivasan as National Head - Branded Content

Republic Media Network has appointed Anand Sreenivasan as National Head - Branded Content.

Sreenivasan will be leading Fluid, which is the branded content vertical of the Republic Media Network.

With an overall experience of more than 16 years, Sreenivasan has led media organisations like ZoomTV, UTV, Sony, A+E | TV18. Most recently, he worked as the Head of the West Region for Display and Branded Content at The Quint.



On joining Fluid, Sreenivasan said, “The last couple of years have made the Indian content space fascinating and dynamic in nature. The emergence of new age content providers and multi-platform choice for the viewer has made it a challenge to all content creators. With Fluid, we will now look forward to creating bespoke content solutions for partners across Digital and Television. This will be a one-stop shop ensuring end-to-end content development and distribution. As a Network, we are already leading the way for the News Genre and we will now look to establish the same in the branded content space too.”

Republic Media Network’s Group COO Hersh Bhandari welcoming the new National Head-Branded Content said, “We would like to welcome Anand onboard then Republic Media Network. He is one the sharpest minds in the business of content. With over 16 years of work experience in the business of content and digital , Anand will add strength to the leadership team of curating some of the large IP’s for the Network and integrated brand solutions for clients. Anand will add strength to our core leadership team and lead the branded content vertical for the Network Nationally.”

