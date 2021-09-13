BARC's Dr Derrick Gray appointed VP of Market Research Society of India

Earlier this year, Gray was also appointed as the Chair of the Professional Standards Committee at the MRSI

Dr. Derrick Gray, Chief of Measurement Science & Business Analytics at BARC India, has been appointed as the Vice-President of the Market Research Society of India (MRSI).

Earlier this year, he was also appointed as the Chair of the Professional Standards Committee at the MRSI, where he will help guide the committee in ensuring strong ethical and professional standards for the Indian market research industry.

A veteran Audience Measurement and Advanced Analytics executive, Dr Gray brings with him a global experience of over 20 years in audience measurement and audience information systems for various media, including Linear Television, Digital Video and Radio. He has led several Statistical Research, Measurement Science, and Data Science Functions during his distinguished career.

Dr Gray has previously served on the Board of Directors of the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association (MRIA) of Canada.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Gray, says, “I am quite honored to assume the role of Vice-President in the current Managing Committee at MRSI India. With my experience over the years in statistical research, measurement and data science, I am looking forward to working collaboratively with the team at MRSI. We hope to be able to make significant progress together as a team.”

“We at BARC India are extremely proud of Derrick’s recent appointment and would like to congratulate him on his becoming the Vice-President of the Managing Committee at MRSI. We wish him all the success for this new role and look forward to him guiding market research in India to even greater heights,” says, Nakul Chopra, Chief Executive Officer, BARC India.

