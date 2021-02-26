Colors Kannada launches Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

The show is set to air on February 28th at 6 pm and thereafter daily at 9:30 pm. It can also be streamed on VOOT and VOOT Select

Colors Kannada is all set to launch the newest season yet of Bigg Boss Kannada. Hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will premiere on Colors Kannada at 6:00 pm on Sunday, February 28th, with subsequent episodes, airing daily at 9:30 pm. Bigg Boss Kannada fans will also get unlimited access with 24-hour LIVE feeds, an opportunity to watch the show ahead of television on Voot Select and anytime on Voot.

Active Wheel presents Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, Powered by Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil and Lifebuoy, Special Partners Nippon Paint Atom Fibra, Fortune Chakki Fresh Atta and Levista Instant Coffee and Associate Sponsor Haier. This action-packed season will witness 17 celebrities from various walks of life locked down in the Bigg Boss house for 100 days and will go through a gamut of emotions and drama.

“With marquee properties like Bigg Boss Kannada we create more than entertainment; we create an experience that cuts through traditional television viewing and new-age digital interactivity and consumption. This screen-agnostic approach enables us to leverage cross-mobility of viewers across platforms and helps create the fandom that Bigg Boss Kannada thrives on,” stated Ravish Kumar, Head- Regional Entertainment (Kannada & Marathi Clusters), Viacom18. He further added, “For this season of Bigg Boss, we have innovated in ways our audience consumes and interacts with the show. While we will be putting up exclusive content-around-content and a live feed on VOOT, our marketing campaign this year includes market firsts like a virtual house tour, WhatsApp and QR-based voice campaigns.”

Talking about the show, Parameshwar Gundkal, Business Head, Colors Kannada, “With a new brand ethos, ‘Banna Hosadagide, Bandha Bigiyagide’, Colors Kannada, aptly summarized the channel’s refreshed and a strengthened spirit. Colors Kannada has always been ahead of the curve in the entertainment space and we are the early prime time leaders in five slots. With each season of Bigg Boss we had something new to offer and this season will be no exception. The 17 contestants living under the Bigg Boss roof, will find themselves in a variety of emotionally testing and physically challenging situations. We aim to surpass the previous season in terms of quality content and advertiser interest. With Sudeep resuming his mantle as the host, the entertainment factor is only going to multiply from here.”

Kichcha Sudeep said, “I have been associated with the show for the past seven seasons and with every season it not only continues to surprise the viewers but also me. As we get used to the new normal, I’m glad to be back with Bigg Boss and entertain every one of you.”

While abiding by all the safety norms and guidelines issued by the government, the channel and production house are taking extreme care and necessary precautions for the contestants and crew members to promote a healthy work environment.

Focusing on the campaign of the season, the channel plans to have a digital replica of the house, with an interactive experience for the audience to experience at their own pace. This would be the first-of-its-kind for television reality shows where the public gets access to every nook and corner of the space. For all the Bigg Boss fans exclusive content will be available every day on Facebook at a certain time.

