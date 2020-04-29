CNN-News18 curates authentic COVID-19 info through 'Corona Conversations'

Just four months into the new decade, people around the world are embracing a new normal. To prepare against the challenge posed by COVID-19, CNN-News18, the leading national English news channel, has launched one-of-a-kind new series ‘Corona Conversations. Hosted by Executive Editor, Zakka Jacob, the special programming will bring correct and authoritative information from across the world.

At a time when people are also battling a fake news pandemic, ‘Corona Conversations’ is an informative, interactive and innovative television experience. The show has hosted global thought leaders and experts such as Fareed Zakaria – Host of GPS, CNN International; Dr K Vijay Raghavan – Principal Scientific Adviser to Prime Minister; Sonia Shah – Author of 2017 Bestseller ‘Pandemic’ and an Investigative Journalist; John M Barry – American Author of ‘The Great Influenza’ and a Historian, Dr Robert Gallo – Director, Institute of Human Virology and Scientific Director, Global Virus Network; Johan Giesecke – Epidemiologist Professor Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil – Advisory Committee of the National Institute of Epidemiology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and former principal of Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu among many others. From human to economic impact and political to medical developments, the show deep dives into various aspects of deadly COVID-19 disease from both Indian and global perspective

Commenting on the programming initiative, Zakka Jacob, Executive Editor, CNN-News18 said, “As the leading national English news channel, it is our responsibility to keep our viewers positively engaged and well informed during these extraordinary times. Designed as a thought exchange platform, ‘Corona Conversations’ brings together global leaders who share their insights on how the world is coping with the rapid changes in the current environment, spread awareness and create a positive societal impact.”

With an aim to keep the viewers abreast of all the major developments on the pandemic across the world, ‘Corona Conversation’ will capture exclusive discussions on the novel coronavirus outbreak, how it has changed the world, the impact of COVID-19 on global and Indian economy and effective measures to deal with the contagion.