Spread of Covid-19 misinformation on social media is killing people, says Joe Biden

US health officials warn that the rise in Covid-19 deaths and infections in the country is mainly hitting unvaccinated communities

US President Joe Biden has said that misinformation about Covid-19 on social media platforms like Facebook is killing people.

He said this in a response to questions asked by the reporters on what his message would be to social media platforms on the spread of misinformation on coronavirus and vaccine, at the White House.

Biden said “They're killing people. ... Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they're killing people." He also said that Facebook needs to clean up its act, as per the report.

His comment came a day after US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared that misinformation on Covid vaccines poses an imminent threat to the health of our nation.

US health officials have warned that the current rise in Covid-19 deaths and infections in the country is exclusively hitting unvaccinated communities, as per media reports.

The White House has also been increasing pressure on social media companies to curb the spread of misinformation on coronavirus and vaccines misleading people.

To which Facebook said that the company’s taking "aggressive action" to protect public health.

