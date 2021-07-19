Without rapid vaccinations, a single super spreader event will bring trouble: Sanjay Jha

Commenting on the government's handling of Covid -19, high fuel prices, rising inflation, and unemployment rates, political analyst, Sanjay Jha has said it failed citizens.

“Every human life matters. People will not forget this psychological nightmare. The state has failed citizens. Political exuberance and administrative incompetence of Mr Modi and BJP have cost innocent lives” said Jha.

He was in a freewheeling chat with Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now during the webcast of Visionary Talk series held by the public policy and governance analysis platform.

Talking about Kumbh Mela and its repercussions, Jha said that death data across the country has been fabricated. He said the government failed by opening up the economy when herd immunity was not achieved. He said that the govt could have taken elementary knowledge to take lessons from America, UK and Europe. “This govt has put India into a monumental disaster. It is surrendered governance” he said.

While speaking on the astronomical rise in fuel prices Jha said that when global crude oil prices go up the govt increase fuel price but when global crude prices come down they don’t reduce costs. “It’s Heads I win. Tails you lose,” he said.

He also asked that when through excise duties the govt roughly earns Rs 5 lakh crore per annum, where does it go?

Jha who is the former president of All India Professionals Congress and executive director of Dale Carnegie Training operations in India also asked that unless the government puts money in the hands of people, how will the economy boom?

There is a demand problem. You have to put the money in the pockets of the common man whereas this govt is trying to boost supply by giving people tax breaks and guarantees for loans which is not the way forward. The increasing cost of oil is inflationary. “Today the poorest man in the country and the richest man is paying the same amount per litre of petrol or diesel. This is regressive, grave inequality.“

Responding to a question on if he sees an alternative to PM Narendra Modi in the 2024 parliamentary elections, Jha noted that to believe there is no leader other than Mr Modi that out of India’s 140 Cr people is to underestimate the intelligence of India’s entire political ecosystem. The opposition including Congress has now allowed such an individual to assume that role.

“Congress has at least 4-5 solid, brilliant, formidable people who can both head the party and should the party be in opposition to form the govt in 2024 with other opposition parties. Congress has to wake up and smell the coffee because people at the moment are very much open to change and are saying they want to see the opposition and Congress pose an alternative narrative. We are rather giving BJP a walk in the park” he said.

Jha said the Congress party needs to completely re-energize itself, needs a massive transfusion of energy, ideas and aspiration. Of late, defeats suffered by Congress have extremely demoralized the party, he noted.

He pointed out the vacuum in leadership. Political happenings in Punjab happenings reflect the fact that there is limbo at the top. He however said that there is a huge opportunity for Congress to reposition itself as the alternative govt in the present political climate.

The BJP he said has massive control over social media and mainstream television channels. “When you have a social media army spreading fake news on Twitter and Facebook and now on WhatsApp and if you are not able to attack BJP on all fronts including its very popular and brilliant communicator," he said.

Giving his views on the famed Mumbai Model of handling of Covid, Jha said it did well. However, he added that Mumbai due to its population density and the limited area will remain susceptible. Until people are vaccinated at a rapid pace a single super spreader event will bring trouble.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)