CNN-News18 launches #ExtraordinaryAmongUs campaign for National Doctors' Day

In the midst of global health pandemic, doctors and the entire medical fraternity have worked selflessly to not only treat patients but help raise awareness to keep people safe. Time and again, they put themselves and their families in the backseat and worked relentlessly to serve in the battle against COVID-19. To salute their undying spirit and pay tribute to the brave doctors, CNN-News18 has launched #ExtraordinaryAmongUs campaign.

Commemorating National Doctor’s Day, CNN-News18 has announced week-long programming line-up exemplifying the relentless drive of our doctors. The line-up will comprise special shows such Warrior’s Talk that will capture the stories of doctors, their experiences of treating the patients and ensuring their mental and emotional well-being.

Speaking on the campaign, Smriti Mehra, CEO - Business News Cluster, Network18, said “As a responsible news channel, we, at CNN-News18, have always believed in driving impact through engaging conversations. With this campaign, we recognize the unwavering spirit and commitment of our doctors and the entire medical fraternity in these unprecedented times. #ExtraordinaryAmongUs aims to highlight the stories of bravery, and selfless service provided by the doctors."

The campaign will also bring an exclusive segment called, Survivor’s Note which will showcase the heartening stories of the survivors of COVID-19. Viewers will witness hitherto unheard stories of tender care given by the doctors helping people fight and survive through COVID-19.

The campaign #ExtraordinaryAmongUs will conclude with Doctors’ Corner, a virtual conclave that will host some of the notable personalities from the Indian medical fraternity as they share their experiences from the COVID-19 wards. The channel’s formidable team of editorial experts led by veteran anchors and journalists will also pay their tribute to the incredible service offered by the doctors to humanity.

