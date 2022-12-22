BIS as national standards body: HC asks Centre & BARC’s response
The Delhi HC has asked for responses to a petition seeking Bureau of Indian Standards to oversee the standards of TV audience measurement
The Delhi high court has asked the Centre, Bureau of Indian Standards and BARC to respond to a petition that has sought for establishing BIS as the national standards body, media reports say.
As per the plea this would enable 'harmonious development' of activities related to TV audience measurement.
The bench has also issued notices to the MIB and IT ministry.
The petition has alleged that private bodies have come up with "arbitrary and unscientific" ways to determine audience measurement.
Adani Group's VCPL has acquired 8.27% stake through open offer: NDTV
With VCPL claiming 5,330,792 equity shares, Adani Group's total shareholding has now increased to 37.45%
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 8:58 AM | 1 min read
Indian news media company NDTV claimed that Adani Group's Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) has obtained an 8.27% stake with 5,330,792 equity shares in the company as part of the open offer. With the move, Adani Group's total shareholding has now increased to 37.45%.
The company stated: "In compliance of the disclosure requirements under Regulation 29(1) read with Regulation 29(3) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, please find enclosed herewith the disclosure in the prescribed format in relation to the acquisition of 5,330,792 (8.27%) equity shares having face value of INR 4 each at a price of INR 294 per share of New Delhi Television Limited (Target Company) pursuant to an open offer under the SEBI (SAST) Regulations by Vishvapradhan Commercial Private limited (Acquirer). With the end of the open offer, Adani Group's total shareholding has now increased to 37.45%. With VCPL."
On November 22 this year, NDTV Gautam Adani-led Adani Group launched its open offer -- which ended on December 5, for an additional 26% stake in NDTV. The offer was presented after VCPL acquired a 99.5% stake in NDTV's promoter firm RRPR Holding Private Limitedpromoter firm RRPR Holding Private Limited.
As per the network's statement, Dr Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy will now hold 15.94% and 16.32% shares in the company respectively. RRPR Holding Private Limited (an indirect subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited), holds 29.18% and VCPL holds 8.27%.
NTO 2.0: Broadcasters' price hike leaves DPOs jittery
With top broadcasters revising pricing and publishing their RIOs, the cable industry now fears that the changes will entail loss of subscribers to OTT and Free Dish
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 9:07 AM | 4 min read
Following the amendment of the new tariff order (NTO) by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) last month, broadcasters like ZEEL, Sun TV, Discovery Communication India, Disney Star India, Viacom18 and Culver Max Entertainment have revised their pricing and filed their RIOs on December 16. The new pricing will be effective February 1, 2023.
In the amended NTO, the regulator restored the Rs 19 MRP cap for the inclusion of TV channels in a bouquet and also allowed broadcasters to offer a maximum discount of 45% while pricing its bouquet of pay channels over the sum of MRPs of all of the pay channels in that bouquet.
The decision was welcomed by the broadcasters when TRAI announced an amended NTO. Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) President and Disney Star Country Manager & President K Madhavan praised TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela for taking the collaborative route to deal with the NTO 2.0-related issues.
He said, “NTO 2.0 is the outcome of the strong collaboration between industry and TRAI under the leadership of Dr Vaghela. Rather than pursue a litigative approach to address pending demands, our approach of engaging in constructive dialogue has allowed us to make strong progress in creating a more conducive environment for the industry on the pricing front. We remain confident of moving to an environment of regulatory forbearance."
In the revised pricing, broadcasters have increased pricing by 10-15% for some bouquets. For instance, Zee Entertainment Enterprises LTD (ZEEL)’s Zee Family Pack Hindi SD priced at Rs 43 had 25 channels but in the revised rates the same MRP broadcaster is offering only 15 channels. Similarly, Zee Family Pack Marathi SD priced at Rs 49 offers 15 channels which were earlier priced at Rs 45 offering 20 channels.
Similarly, Happy India Marathi bouquet by Culver Max Entertainment was priced at Rs 44 and is now priced at Rs 46, though they are offering the same number of channels. Viacom18 will discontinue over 30 bouquets effective February 1, 2023.
According to Karan Taurani, SVP of Elara Capital, the prices of bouquets have been revised upwards by 10% on average (slightly ahead of their estimates of 8% price hike). “This is bound to have a positive impact of 4-5% on revenue estimates for FY24 for broadcasters,” he said.
He mentioned that the broadcasters have also rolled back ala carte pricing towards Rs 19 for their marquee channels (from Rs 12 earlier / due to uncertainty over NTO 2.0); however, this rollback won’t have any impact on ARPUs, as the shift from Rs 19 to 12 was only notional in nature as by RIOs (Reference Interconnect Offers) submitted last year post-NTO 2.0 norms
“NTO 3.0, does not have any material difference vs NTO 1.0, except the fact that the discount percentage for the sum of a la carte vs the same channels in the bouquet should be capped at 45%. Price hikes are positive for broadcasters and may drive upgrades in the range of 3-5%, in case of no cord cutting/shaving trends due to price hikes.”
However, distribution platform operators (DPOs) have raised their concerns over this. According to several cable operators, NTO 3.0 will drive consumers away from pay TV and toward DD FreeDish and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.
"If NTO 3.0 is implemented, approximately two crore digital cable TV and DTH customers may migrate to unregulated OTT and FreeDish platforms," said the MD of a Cable TV company.
Speaking at the CII Big Picture Summit last month, the TRAI chairman stated that the regulator is open to tariff forbearance provided the stakeholders in the broadcasting value chain work in a cohesive manner. TRAI has not fixed any price caps for channels that are offered on a standalone basis or outside the bouquet.
In its amended policy, TRAI has stated that the discount offered as an incentive by a broadcaster on the MRP of a pay channel shall be based on the combined subscription of that channel both in a-la-carte as well as in bouquets. The distribution fee and discounts offered by a broadcaster to the DPO remain capped at 35% of the MRP of an a la carte channel or a bouquet.
A senior official with a major cable TV company previously told exchange4media that this clause will increase the regulatory burden on DPOs. He added that TRAI should now look into DPO demands such as removing the network capacity fee (NCF) cap, parity in offering discounts to customers at the retail level, and applying the 60% NCF discount to broadcasters for pay channel prices for Multi TV connections, among other things.
As earlier reported by e4m, the TRAI is expected to issue another consultation paper to address the concerns of DPOs and local cable operators (LCOs).
"Cable operators are concerned that this will have an impact on their subscriber base and end customers, but I believe it will be minimal. The price difference between OTT and TV is still very large, so an 8-10% price increase will have no effect on TV, according to an industry analyst. He also mentioned that consumer bills will also go up by 8-10%.
NBDA says 'rolled data' fuelling war-mongering content, demands unrolled data from BARC
In a letter to BARC CEO Nakul Chopra, Avinash Pandey, President of NBDA, contended that the ratings agency's four-week rolling data methodology has been ineffective
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 7:06 PM | 2 min read
Contending that BARC's four-week rolling data methodology is not working and contributing to confusion among the subscribers, the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) demanded "unrolled data" from BARC. In a letter to Nakul Chopra, Chief Executive Officer of BARC, Avinash Pandey, President of NBDA emphasised that "rolled data" has been fuelling war-mongering content.
Pointing towards the shortfalls of the method, Pandey noted that the flaw lies in its inability to measure and evaluate the content on a daily basis. This has incapacitated news channels from picking the right story that works. This has resulted in a "high supply or war mongering stories and promotion of toxic content," wrote Pandey.
Here's the full letter:
As you are aware BARC India on 15.10.2020 had temporarily suspended the reporting of individual channel ratings for all news channels. BARC Board had earlier decided that its Technical Committee (Tech Comm) would review the existing standards of measuring and reporting the data of News and Special Interest genres, to address their statistical variability and thereby improve their robustness.
BARC also observed that it was after an extensive consultation with stakeholder representatives that BARC had arrived at a statistically sound and effective solution -the Augmented Data Reporting Standards for the News and Special Interest genres.
Since the launch of the BARC Ratings, we have in our various discussions brought to the notice of BARC that the 4 week rolling data reporting methodology is not working for the news genre and it has led to severe confusion among the subscribers. One of the biggest shortfalls of the 4 week rolling data reporting methodology is its inherent inability to measure and evaluate content at a daily level. As a result, the news channels are unable and incapacitated to decide on the right stories which work or which are working and as a counterblast the same is resulting in high supply of war mongering stories and promotion of frivolous and toxic content. Further, no genre-level information is being reported in unrolled data making the data unusable and meaningless for broadcasters. Which is why in all our discussions and representations, we have repeatedly suggested to BARC to get back to the old unrolled reporting regime.
NBDA Board at its meeting held on 17.11.2022 discussed the above matter. In view of the fact that the unrolled data is making the data unusable and meaningless for news broadcasters, the Board has decided to once again convey to BARC to get back to the old unrolled reporting regime, as soon as possible.
Top broadcasters hike channel rates after 3 years: Report
A news report says that ZEE, Culver Max Entertainment and Sun TV Network have increased their a la carte and bouquet rates, and have filed their RIOs
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 8:50 AM | 1 min read
Leading broadcasters Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Culver Max Entertainment and Sun TV Network have increased their a la carte and bouquet rates after a period of three years, according to a news report. The new pricing will reportedly come into effect on February 1 next year.
The rates have reportedly been hiked by 10-15% for some bouquets. The news report also quoted a senior executive at a cable TV company who said that Sony has discontinued its bouquet priced at Rs 31 and replaced it with a new one that costs Rs 43.
The report says that the channels have filed their reference interconnect offers (RIO), or documents that specify terms and conditions, and pricing under which a service provider will permit interconnection of another carrier with its network.
The report also mentions that Disney Star India and Viacom18 will follow up with their RIOs soon.
The price hike has reportedly caused jitters among distribution service providers, who are already facing competition from DD Free Dish and OTT platforms.
The hike comes in the wake of TRAI's amendments to the new tariff order (NTO 2.0), restoring the price cap for bouquet TV channels from Rs 19 to Rs 12.
Naved Qureshi quits News Nation, set to join YouTube Channel NFM News as Partner
He was associated with News Nation for over five years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 18, 2022 2:54 PM | 1 min read
Senior TV journalist Naved Qureshi has put an end to his innings at the Hindi news channel 'News Nation'. He was associated with the channel for over five years as Anchor and Editor (Special Projects). Qureshi confirmed this development to e4m and said that he will be joining the YouTube Channel- NFM news, which has over 15 million subscribers, as Partner.
It must be mentioned that his recent Russia-Ukraine war coverage was praised for its in-depth coverage. Also, during the UP elections, his show 'Bade Miyan Kidhar Chale’ became a highly popular watch among news TV viewers.
Originally from Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), Qureshi has over two decades of experience in media. After completing his studies from Vikram University, Ujjain, he started his career in the field of journalism with print media houses and has served stints with Dainik Jagran' among others
Qureshi started his career in News TV with ‘'Voice of India' where he was associated for almost four years. Post this he joined 'News24' and later moved on to 'News Express'. Prior to 'News Nation', he was associated with 'Aaj Tak' for about five years.
BCCI eyes Rs 200 cr from Women's IPL media rights: Who will bid?
All big players, including Viacom18, Disney Star, Sony and Zee, Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinema, will try their luck, say experts
By Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 16, 2022 8:54 AM | 3 min read
If Sunday’s women's cricket match at full packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has any indication, the upcoming women's Indian Premier League is going to be a euphoric tournament just as the men’s IPL, media and advertising industry experts say.
The stadium, which held its first-ever international cricket match between India and Australia women's team, was packed with spectators. Such was the enthusiasm that the stadium authorities had to put up a “houseful” board outside. “Although the entry was free, people’s enthusiasm and love for women's cricket was remarkable. This indicates that the women's IPL will be as successful as the men’s IPL,” says Jigar Rambhia, COO Sporjo, who has closely studied the men’s IPL since its launch in 2008.
Media and advertising industry is abuzz with speculations following BCCI’s invitation of bids on December 10 for the media rights to telecast the Women’s IPL, a five-team tournament slated for March 2023. The cricket board is expecting to earn Rs 8-10 crore per match and around Rs 160-200 crore from the 20 matches in the tournament, from media rights, sources closed to the development told e4m. BCCI is set to earn about Rs 107 crore per match in the men’s IPL from 2023 onwards.
Rambhia believes that all “usual suspects” are likely to bid for the TV and digital media rights of this long-awaited league. Viacom18, Disney Star, Sony and Zee, Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinema could be among them.
Sony and Zee, which are set for merger, may not bid for the league mainly because they have recently bagged ICC media rights, Rambhia speculated.
Officials of some prominent TV channels admitted that they would be trying their luck but requested anonymity citing confidentiality and sensitivity of the matter.
Sandeep Goyal, MD of Rediffusion, too feels that “everyone” would like to bid for the women’s league media rights for the industry has seen how IPL has emerged as the biggest sports property for advertisers.
IPL has grown incredibly fast in terms of TV money being generated over the last five years.
In a historic auction held early this year, broadcast heavyweights snapped up five-year media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a steep ₹48,390, a threefold increase from the last auction held five years ago.
Disney Star acquired the rights to broadcast men’s IPL in the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,575 Cr ($3.02 Bn) for 2023-27 and Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights for the league with a bid of INR 20,500 Cr ($2.57 Bn).
With $12 million per match, IPL is only behind the NFL as the world's 2nd most lucrative sports league.
Amazon already holds many other sports broadcast licenses, including the French Ligue 1, UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League, in the US. It had recently signed a $1 Bn-a-year deal with UEFA till 2033.
Prasar Bharati invites applications for 65th e-auction of vacant MPEG-2 slots
The process is to be tentatively held on December 19, 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 4:50 PM | 1 min read
The public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish on a pro-rata basis for the period 24.12.2022 to 31.03.2023 through the 65th e- auction.
The process is to be tentatively held on December 19, 2022.
Only satellite channels licensed by the Ministry of I&B and companies holding valid permission from the MIB will be allowed to participate in the e-auction for the allocation of DD Free Dish slots. International Public Broadcasters licensed by the Ministry of I&B can also participate in e-auctions.
The e-auction will be held bucket-wise starting with the one having the highest reserve price i.e from Bucket ‘A’ and will progressively go down in the order of reserve price. The participation fee is Rs 1.50 crore.
For Bucket A, which comprises all movie (Hindi) Channels, the starting pro-rata reserve price is Rs 6.22 crore, Bucket R1 for Devotional (Spiritual/AAYUSH Channels) is Rs 5.36 crore, Bucket A+ for All GEC (Hindi) Channels is Rs 4.32 crore, Bucket B for all music (Hindi) Channels, Sports (Hindi) Channels, GEC (Bhojpuri), Movies (Bhojpuri) and Teleshopping (Hindi) channels is Rs 2.98 crore, Bucket C comprising News & Current Affairs (Hindi) Channels, News & Current Affairs (English) and News & Current Affairs (Punjabi) Channels is Rs 2.69 crore, and Bucket D for all other remaining Genre (Language) Channels is Rs 1.89 crore.
