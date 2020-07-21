BCCI may not alter its 44-day IPL schedule

Amid reports that IPL broadcaster Star Sports and the franchises are having issues with BCCI’s proposed schedule for IPL 2020, highly placed sources have told e4m that the cricket board is in no mood to alter its 44-day schedule beginning September-end.

Sources close to the development told e4m that BCCI has now been officially given a

go-ahead to announce the 44-day schedule and the plan will be unveiled in the next few days.

“BCCI has now been officially armed to go ahead and make public IPL plans. It should definitely be the case by early August, with the tournament starting at the end of September,” said a source.

According to reports, Star India wants BCCI to extend the schedule till November 15, while BCCI wants to close it by November 8 in the wake of the test series lined up against Australia.

Reports state that a final decision on the dates of IPL 2002, which is the 13th edition, would be taken once the ICC decides on the fate of the T20 World Cup which was scheduled to take place in Australia this year from October 18 to November 15. And the ICC last night announced the postponment of the tournament to 2021.

The league, which keeps the whole nation as well as the advertisers hooked on, was to start on March 29 this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then , there have been several speculations about the possible dates of the start of the cash-rich league.

Earlier, speaking about IPL at an event, Uday Shankar, President of the Walt Disney Company, APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India, had repotedly said that he was not sure if the market was ready to support IPL 2020.

"IPL is an expensive tournament. We have paid huge monies to acquire the rights. For it to breakeven for us, for the other stakeholders the advertising activity needs to be really substantial. Given the kind of economic shock we have seen during these times, I am not sure if market is ready to support and sustain IPL 2020", he was quoted as saying in a report by ET Now.

Star India acquired global media rights of IPL in 2017 for whooping Rs 16,347.5 crore for a period of five years.