BARC's news ratings blackout may extend for 3 more months: Report

The Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) may extend its blackout period for news channel ratings by three more months, says a news report.

The blackout, which began in mid-October, may be extended due to the on-going TRP scam probe by the Mumbai police. The original deadline for the twelve-week suspension was Friday.

Broadcasters associations, Rajat Sharma-led NBA and Arnab Goswami-led NBF, also have opposing views about the blackout. With the suspension period ending, the NBA wants the blackout to continue while NBF wants the immediate release of the data. “Any further withholding of data beyond the initially envisaged 12 weeks is counterproductive,” said NBF.

When the news of TRP manipulations first broke out, BARC mobilised its Technical Committee to review and augment their standards of measuring and reporting data of niche genres to improve statistical accuracy.

During the exercise, it decided to suspend weekly individual ratings of all news channels including Regional English and Hindi news.

